Nelson Yoder was born October 24, 2012 in Ohio and departed this life January 29, 2021 at his home, at the age of 8 years old. He is survived by his parents, Abe & Marie Yoder of Annville.

   In addition to his parents, Nelson is also survived by his siblings; (his twin) Norman, Rudy, Raymond, Adam, Ella and Miriam Yoder all of Annville.

Funeral service 9:00 AM Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Yoder’s residence in Annville. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

