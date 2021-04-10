Easter is a time for new beginnings. It is a time to go a different direction; to turn around. It is a chance to own something without paying, to have property already paid for. Fox news spoke of new opportunities because of the Easter promise. It is a wonderful time to spend with friends and family and to reflect on the true reason for the season. Happy Easter weekend!
A person called me to complain about garbage being intentionally thrown onto his property from a roadway. The man was, understandably, upset. For some reason, unknown to me, there is an element in our county who does not see garbage or trash for what it is. They have no remorse over causing problems for other people. I am personally so sick of the garbage and the people who could care less about their neighbors. Littering hurts everyone, people! It reduces value on property and it damages our natural resources through pollution. We will prosecute anyone who we find littering or piling garbage on properties in Jackson County. Do the right thing for everyone's sake.
Jackson County has some of the most beautiful forest lands in Kentucky. There are trails all over the county that allows people to enjoy the great outdoors. Many people use ATV to travel over these trails. Others use dirt bikes and others may walk or ride horses. If you meet someone on a horse, please always stop and shut off your motor until the horses are safely past you. Horses have their own minds and their only defense mechanism is to either run or kick, bite and buck. There is a huge area for all of us to enjoy, so be good neighbors and keep everyone safe from physical harm.
Our local Grand Jury will meet very soon and many criminal cases will be presented for indictment. You may or may not have ever been selected to serve as a jury member. Few people actually want to participate in this process, but it is critical to our system of justice. It allows for a fair and unbiased trial for people who are criminally charged in some issue. We need good, honest people who represent the people in our county for these serious matters. Thank you in advance for your service and please agree to accept the responsibility as a juror, should you be called upon to do so.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to seventy-five calls for service. We investigated three traffic accidents, opened five criminal cases and arrested three individuals on various charges. Our court security team helps wait on the courts, serve civil and criminal summons and transport prisoners and mentally ill patients. As always, we appreciate the support and prayers of the public for our officers as we work hard to keep all citizens safe and secure. God Bless!
