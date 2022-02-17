Although it has not been officially announced the newest segment of Highway 30 between Travellers Rest in Owsley County and Tyner in Jackson County (The Marie Rader Highway) is now open for traffic!! The road was opened for traffic on Valentines Day (February 14, 2022) and what a sweetheart gift it will be!
The officials at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet along with 89th District State Representative Timmy Truett, Senator Robert Stivers and former State Representative Marie Rader will arrange for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate this long-awaited improvement to the highway system that now connects several rural eastern Kentucky counties. Stay tuned to the Jackson County Sun for an expansive story documenting the entirety of this road project to coincide with the ribbon-cutting ceremony!
Drivers are reminded that this is still an active work zone, and they should use caution and watch for equipment and crew members in the area. Many of the intersecting side road connections are not complete, so the road is more suitable for through traffic than for local traffic.
Traffic will be running on a base coat of asphalt, and final paving will be done later this year under traffic.
