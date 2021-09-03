Governor Beshear said as Kentucky hospitals continue to face challenges from the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant, his administration is working to ensure they have the support they need.
In total, 105 Kentucky National Guardsmen have been deployed for a new COVID-19 response mission, in seven teams of 15. So far, hospitals that have received Kentucky National Guard assistance include: St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard, The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Pikeville Medical Center.
“We are pleased to have the temporary assistance of 30 members of the National Guard who arrived at the Medical Center at Bowling Green Aug. 31. These men and women are serving in various general, non-clinical and non-administrative capacities throughout our facility. Their assistance and service is much appreciated and will offer relief to our staff. We are so very grateful,” The Medical Center at Bowling Green leadership team said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.