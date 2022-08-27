New Pharmacy Now Open in McKee
Those passing through McKee or stopping for some business or shopping might have already noticed the new pharmacy on 421. McKee’s new “RX Discount Pharmacy” opened for business just a couple weeks ago but people are already talking about taking their business there.
Opened by Jackson County resident of 29 years, Ron Worley, the new business promises to be a popular one. They already offer free delivery, Blood Pressure checks and have over 200 $4 generic prescriptions available. They will soon also be offering flu shots, Covid vaccines and diabetic shoes with more services planned for the future.
Worley has been a resident of Jackson County for 29 years. He started out in McKee as the first pharmacist for Rite-Aid when it was newly established, a job he served in for seven years. Following that he worked for Pam Hays and Elmer Browning at Annville Pharmacy for 8 years and purchased Annville Pharmacy in 2008. Worley and his business partner sold Annville Pharmacy to the Thompsons. Since then he has worked at Morgan’s pharmacy in Manchester.
Worley graduated from Alice Lloyd College in 1984 with a BS in Biology. He followed that up with BS in pharmacy from the University of Kentucky in 1988.
He married Jackson County Native Teresa Smallwood in 2014.
“I always wanted to work in Jackson County again,” said Worley when asked what motivated him to open the new pharmacy, “My goal is to establish a renewed relationship with friends and old customers and to provide more services as we grow here in McKee. We currently employ 4 Jackson County people” At present the pharmacy is the only on in the county to offer drive-thru services.
A Grand Opening Celebration will be held soon and will include gifts, food and chances to win prizes. Pharmacy hours are fro 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The business is located at 1030 Main St. South in McKee. Phone 606-287-3466.
