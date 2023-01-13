As part of God’s Pantry Food Bank the New Zion Food Pantry has a mission of fighting hunger and delivering hope. They newest food bank in the county operates out of the basement of the New Zion Baptist Church located at 5541 Hwy 587 near the turn off to the Turkey Foot. Recreational area in the Daniel Boone National Forest. The New Zion Food Pantry opened their doors on January 09, 2023 and had the pleasure of serving a number of families. They will be opened weekly Monday thru Friday between the hours of 10:30 AM until 12:00 PM. They request that you bring an ID or Driver’s License to get signed up at this location.
On Monday the New Zion Food Pantry reported on their social media page: “Today was an awesome grand opening of the Food Pantry. We had amazing volunteers and we had the privilege of serving 13 neighbors. We can’t wait to see what tomorrow holds. Please come and get signed up if you are eligible for this service. Just be patient with us until we get the hang of everything, we are still learning. We are open Monday thru Friday, 10:30am-12:00pm. We are in the basement of New Zion Baptist Church, follow the signs to pickup in the back. Call for more information.” Their phone number is 606-493-3522. They concluded their social media post with the following scripture.
“Jesus sat down. He told the 12 apostles to come to him. Then he said to them, ‘If you want to be the leader, make yourself less important than everyone else. You must become the servant of everyone.’” Mark 9:35
