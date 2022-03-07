For employment I often find myself driving the newest of the new in both pickup trucks and heavy semis. They have many niceties that I do appreciate. The soft shifting automatic transmissions, array of electronic options to listen to music, heated seats and the like are all the rage. Driving can become almost secondary to keeping all the controls turned on, off or set just so-so to eliminate buzzer warnings, beeps, bells or the seemingly dozen other sounds emitted by the dash. Despite all the manufacturers best intentions it can become a distraction from driving and consume a trip with fidgeting to keep it all under wraps.
Perhaps it’s the sure signs of growing older or possibly the progressive mandatory ranting against technology we don’t understand but I enjoy simpler things. I am aware that every generation fully believes that their era had it all figured out and I too find myself reminiscing to tune the needle on the FM dial to a fading station as you drive over the hill bordering on being out of range. We all wax semi hypocritical picking and choosing our niceties while shunning others but if I was forced to pick all or none I’d say we’ve come just a little too far. I miss the old four speed with the clutch that catches just off the floor with cantankerous notions that requires a extra nudge to drop into fourth gear. I begrudge the lane departure warning buzzing in my ear as the coffee mug slides around in floorboard vibrating from the rumble strip as I swerve to smash a soda can.
The incandescent tone of George Jones will have crisper sound through a twelve speaker Bose system in a Yukon than a old F-150 parked by the river will ever achieve. The latter is at times preferable kicking at a 6x9 speaker in the door that requires a nudge to correct the short in the wiring to maintain any clarity. The rear camera and it’s automatic alignment when backing up to a trailer is undoubtedly superior in it’s efficiency but lacks the pride that accompanies nailing a dead center blind back. The touch screen bluetooth infotainment center occupying half the dash allows you to call anyone and play a array of entertainment on rear mounted television screens for the kids. It misses the mark by a mile though when it comes to hearing the wind whip through open windows and kids in the back of the truck tossing peebles at road signs giggling.
With every advancement we are told life will be easier. With every failsafe we are told there is less to worry over. All the gadgets, technology and well intended gimmicks all just seem to be a new layer of distraction. We have never had more at our fingertips and simultaneously been so out of touch. While I risk channeling my grandmother stomping around the kitchen ranting over a new fangled microwave I do indeed enjoy the chances to untangle and feel the world rather than being told precisely what song is fourth in line on the application.
---
