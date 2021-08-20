Matt Robinson Jersey.jpg
Matt Robinson Generals Football.jpg

Matt Robinson wearing his #2 Jersey as a member of the 2012 Generals Football team

Sports are a wonderful way of making friendships. Years after one graduates the memories of most games (with some exceptions) fade; however, teammates tend to remain among one’s most valuable friends. As a player, you spend countless hours on a practice field or in game situations and you share those experiences with only a handful of people — your teammates. You sweat together, fight with each other, compete for positions and playing time against one another, celebrate victories, help one another suffer defeats, and sometimes hate your coach or your rivals together for what they’ve put you through.

The community mourned the loss of one of our young sons last week. The premature death of Matt Robinson shook everyone that was close to this amazing young man. None more so than his fellow teammates on the 2012 Generals football team. A number of Matt’s fellow teammates acquired the jerseys worn by Matt (#2) while playing for the Generals. They built a case and planned to lay out the jerseys in Matt’s honor at the funeral home last Sunday so all his former football brothers could sign. The jersey was placed in the case they built and it was presented to Matt’s mother as a token of how much they valued Matt’s friendship. Matt may not physically be with us anymore but he will forever live on in the minds of his friends.

Members of the 2012 Generals football team were as follows:

#

Name

Position

Yr.

#

Name

Position

Yr.

22

Jordan Akemon

OFF: WR, DEF: DB

Sr.

18

AJ Johnson

OFF: WR, DEF: DB

Fr.

25

Tyler Bailey

OFF: TE, DEF: DT/LB

Jr.

69

Tanner Johnson

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

So.

15

Matt Barnard

OFF: RB, DEF: DB

Sr.

62

Kendall Pearson

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

Fr.

3

Ben Bays

OFF: QB, DEF: S

Sr.

55

Aaron Raider

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

So.

9

Derek Bray

OFF: WR, DEF: DB

Jr.

40

Josh Reynolds

OFF: RB, DEF: LB

Fr.

70

Nate Bryant

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

Sr.

2

Matt Robinson

OFF: RB, DEF: DB

Sr.

44

Cody Byrd

OFF: RB, DEF: LB

So.

78

Ernie Rojem

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

So.

12

Josh Callahan

OFF: RB, DEF: DL

Sr.

85

Matthew Rojem

OFF: WR, DEF: DL

Jr.

51

Scott Carter

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

So.

42

Sean Rowland

OFF: RB, DEF: DL

Jr.

60

Brad Collins

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

Jr.

63

Anthony Sierocki

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

Fr.

24

Darren Copeland

OFF: RB, DEF: DB

Sr.

78

Josh Sparks

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

Fr.

28

Jamal Copeland

OFF: RB, DEF: LB

Jr.

20

D. J. Stone

OFF: RB, DEF: DB

So.

75

Seth Cornett

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

Jr.

31

Dakota Tillery

OFF: RB, DEF: LB

So.

21

Travis Fox

OFF: WR, DEF: DB

Jr.

52

Josh Tincher

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

Sr.

72

Denver Gilbert

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

So.

35

James Wilson

OFF: RB, DEF: LB

Fr.

11

Austin Hundley

OFF: RB, DEF: LB

So.

10

Preston Young

OFF: WR, DEF: DB

Fr.

65

Dallas Hunter

OFF: OL, DEF: DL

Jr.

    

