Sports are a wonderful way of making friendships. Years after one graduates the memories of most games (with some exceptions) fade; however, teammates tend to remain among one’s most valuable friends. As a player, you spend countless hours on a practice field or in game situations and you share those experiences with only a handful of people — your teammates. You sweat together, fight with each other, compete for positions and playing time against one another, celebrate victories, help one another suffer defeats, and sometimes hate your coach or your rivals together for what they’ve put you through.
The community mourned the loss of one of our young sons last week. The premature death of Matt Robinson shook everyone that was close to this amazing young man. None more so than his fellow teammates on the 2012 Generals football team. A number of Matt’s fellow teammates acquired the jerseys worn by Matt (#2) while playing for the Generals. They built a case and planned to lay out the jerseys in Matt’s honor at the funeral home last Sunday so all his former football brothers could sign. The jersey was placed in the case they built and it was presented to Matt’s mother as a token of how much they valued Matt’s friendship. Matt may not physically be with us anymore but he will forever live on in the minds of his friends.
Members of the 2012 Generals football team were as follows:
#
Name
Position
Yr.
#
Name
Position
Yr.
22
Jordan Akemon
OFF: WR, DEF: DB
Sr.
18
AJ Johnson
OFF: WR, DEF: DB
Fr.
25
Tyler Bailey
OFF: TE, DEF: DT/LB
Jr.
69
Tanner Johnson
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
So.
15
Matt Barnard
OFF: RB, DEF: DB
Sr.
62
Kendall Pearson
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
Fr.
3
Ben Bays
OFF: QB, DEF: S
Sr.
55
Aaron Raider
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
So.
9
Derek Bray
OFF: WR, DEF: DB
Jr.
40
Josh Reynolds
OFF: RB, DEF: LB
Fr.
70
Nate Bryant
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
Sr.
2
Matt Robinson
OFF: RB, DEF: DB
Sr.
44
Cody Byrd
OFF: RB, DEF: LB
So.
78
Ernie Rojem
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
So.
12
Josh Callahan
OFF: RB, DEF: DL
Sr.
85
Matthew Rojem
OFF: WR, DEF: DL
Jr.
51
Scott Carter
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
So.
42
Sean Rowland
OFF: RB, DEF: DL
Jr.
60
Brad Collins
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
Jr.
63
Anthony Sierocki
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
Fr.
24
Darren Copeland
OFF: RB, DEF: DB
Sr.
78
Josh Sparks
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
Fr.
28
Jamal Copeland
OFF: RB, DEF: LB
Jr.
20
D. J. Stone
OFF: RB, DEF: DB
So.
75
Seth Cornett
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
Jr.
31
Dakota Tillery
OFF: RB, DEF: LB
So.
21
Travis Fox
OFF: WR, DEF: DB
Jr.
52
Josh Tincher
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
Sr.
72
Denver Gilbert
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
So.
35
James Wilson
OFF: RB, DEF: LB
Fr.
11
Austin Hundley
OFF: RB, DEF: LB
So.
10
Preston Young
OFF: WR, DEF: DB
Fr.
65
Dallas Hunter
OFF: OL, DEF: DL
Jr.
