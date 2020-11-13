General Election night turned into Election week and it still isn’t officially over. County clerks in Kentucky must have their final tally submitted to Secretary of State Michael Adams' office this Tuesday. Clerks were still allowed to count mail-in ballots through last Friday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Kentucky’s official results haven’t been finalized just yet, but we already have a good idea about how Kentuckians voted. Once they’ve received final vote counts from the county clerks, the secretary of state’s office will compile a report for the state board of elections. The board will certify the totals at its upcoming meeting, which is scheduled for Friday, November 20.
General Election 2020 was historical in a lot of different ways. Despite the fact that voters found themselves dealing with a devastating pandemic, the turnout for this election set historical records! Overall in Kentucky there were 2,150,951 votes cast. This represented a 60.33% turn out (total of 3,565,428 registered voters in Kentucky). In Jackson County, 6,180 votes were cast. There are 10,248 registered voters in the county so this represents a 60.30 % turnout. This was among the highest turnouts in the entire state. 1247 absentee ballots were requested through the office of the County Clerk (Donald “Duck” Moore). By election night 1205 of those had been returned. 3,167 registered voters voted early in-person. Throughout the state more than 650,000 Kentuckians requested absentee ballots, 96 percent of which were returned and nearly 1.5 million Kentuckians voted in-person as well. The results are not official yet since the results still need to be certified.
Although the voter turnout was historic, the voter participation rate did not catch up to 2008's turnout of 64%. And the record for turnout still belongs to the 1992 general election, in which Democrat Bill Clinton dethroned Republican George H.W. Bush to become president. In that year, the voter participation rate was 73.2%.
Obviously, the race that the entire United States was interested in was the race for President and Vice President of the United States. In Jackson County incumbent Republican President Donald J. Trump and VP Michael Pence collected 5,453 votes (89.20%) while Democratic nominees Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris gathered 605 votes (9.90%). Overall in Kentucky, Trump/Pence gathered 1,326,416 while Biden/Harris collected 772,285 votes. At the National level votes are still being counted in several states. As of press time this week, Trump/Pence have gathered 71,281,788 votes (representing 214 Electoral votes) whereas Biden/Harris have garnered 75,689,632 votes (representing 279 Electoral votes) (*Note: A threshold of 270 Electoral votes are needed to win the Presidential race.) While the results are not official yet and still need to be certified, most news organizations and election officials have called the race with Biden/Harris winning. However, President Trump has filed several lawsuits regarding alleged voting irregularities and he has not conceded yet.
The position for United States Senator was also on the ballot with Incumbent Republican Mitch McConnell collected 5,165 votes (84.76 %) in Jackson County while Democratic nominee Amy McGrath collected 689 votes (11.31 %), and Libertarian nominee Brad Barron earned 229 votes (3.76%). Throughout the entire state, McConnel earned 1,233,052 defeating McGrath who earned only 816,042 votes.
The Office of U.S. Representative in Congress (5th Congressional District) was on the ballot. In Jackson County Incumbent Republican Harold “Hal” Rogers collected 5,554 votes (91.70%) whereas Democratic nominee Matthew Ryan Best earned 493 votes (8.14%). Over the entire 5th Congressional District, Rogers collected 250,660 votes defeating Best who only earned 46,993 votes.
The Office of Kentucky State Senator (21st Senatorial District) was decided as well. Incumbent Republican Albert Robinson lost in the primary election to Brandon Jackson Storm, who subsequently represented the Republican Party for the seat. In Jackson County, Storm earned 5,475 votes (91.68%). Storm was challenged by Democratic nominee Walter Trebolo III who earned 489 votes (8.19%). Throughout the entire 21st Senate District Storm collected 44,096 votes defeating Trebolo who only collected 9,446 votes.
Perhaps one of most controversial races on the ballot is the Kentucky 89th District State Representative race. Incumbent Republican Robert Goforth sought re-election while facing felony charges in Laurel County associated with alleged charges of strangulation, 1st degree and assault, 4th degree stemming from a domestic incident with his wife. Despite these allegations, Goforth won Jackson County with 4,489 votes (77.87%). Rep. Goforth was being challenged by Democratic nominee, Mike VanWinkle who earned 1,063 votes (18.48%). A late entry into the race was Write-In Candidate Stacy Abner who earned 100 votes. Throughout the 89th District overall Goforth collected 14,995 votes (71.32%) whereas VanWinkle collected 6,029 votes (28.68%).
The McKee City Council candidates were all incumbents: Joe McKinney (122 votes), Cathy Howell (116 votes), Vickie Gabbard (129 votes), Charles “Roach” Welch (118 votes), Mary Ruth Isaacs (136 votes), and Jewell Gabbard (143 votes). They all won re-election.
Eddy Neeley ran unopposed for the Board of Education in District 1. Ronnie Hicks ran unopposed for the Board of Education in District 2. Darron K. Marcum won for the Board of Education seat representing District 5 with a total of 942 votes (97.21%). There were also two proposed Kentucky Constitutional Amendments on the ballot asking for a Yes/No vote. One involved Marsy’s Law and victims rights. In Jackson County, Marsy’s law garnered 2,599 “Yes” (51.16%) votes while 2,481 voted “No” (48.84%). Overall in Kentucky, Marsy’s Law passed with 1,156,650 “Yes” votes compared to 668,718 “No” votes. The other amendment (2) pertained to term limits for certain elected positions. In Jackson County, 3,468 (67.51%) people voted “No” to Constitutional Amendment 2 while 1,669 (32.49%) voted “Yes”. Overall in Kentucky, the term limit amendment failed to pass with 1,279,120 “No” votes compared to only 574,463 “Yes” votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.