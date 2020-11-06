General Election 2020 was historical in a lot of different ways. In Jackson County, 6,177 votes were cast as of election night. There are 19,023 registered voters in the county so this represents a 62% turnout. 1247 absentee ballots were requested through the office of the County Clerk (Donald “Duck” Moore. By election night 1205 of those had been returned. 3,167 registered voters voted early in-person. The results are not official yet since mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and received by Friday, November 06th will still be counted and the results still need certified. This article will cover the unofficial results of Jackson County as reported by the County Clerk as of Election night.
Obviously, the race that the entire United States is interested in is the race for President and Vice President of the United States. Incumbent Republican President Donald J. Trump and VP Michael Pence collected 5,450 votes (89.11%) while Democratic nominees Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris gathered 605 votes (9.89%). The rest of the ballot included Libertarian nominees Jo Jorgenson and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (33 votes), Independent Kanye West and Michelle Tidball (15 votes) and Independent Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (7 votes).
The position for United States Senator was also on the ballot with Incumbent Republican Mitch McConnell collected 5,165 votes (84.76 %) in Jackson County while Democratic nominee Amy McGrath collected 689 votes (11.31 %), and Libertarian nominee Brad Barron earned 229 votes (3.76%).
The Office of U.S. Representative in Congress (5th Congressional District) was on the ballot. Incumbent Republican Harold “Hal” Rogers collected 5,554 votes (91.70%) whereas Democratic nominee Matthew Ryan Best earned 493 votes (8.14%).
The Office of Kentucky State Senator (21st Senatorial District) was decided as well. Incumbent Republican Albert Robinson lost in the primary election to Brandon Jackson Storm, who subsequently represented the Republican Party for the seat. Storm earned 5,475 votes (91.68%). Storm was challenged by Democratic nominee Walter Trebolo III who earned 489 votes (8.19%).
Perhaps one of most controversial races on the ballot is the Kentucky 89th District State Representative race. Incumbent Republican Robert Goforth sought re-election while facing felony charges in Laurel County associated with alleged charges of strangulation, 1st degree and assault, 4th degree stemming from a domestic incident with his wife. Despite these allegations, Goforth won Jackson County with 4,489 votes (77.87%). Rep. Goforth was being challenged by Democratic nominee, Mike VanWinkle who earned 1,063 votes (18.48%). A late entry into the race was Write-In Candidate Stacy Abner who earned 100 votes.
The McKee City Council candidates are all incumbents: Joe McKinney, Cathy Howell, Vickie Gabbard, Charles “Roach” Welch, Mary Ruth Isaacs, and Jewell Gabbard. They all won re-election.
Eddy Neeley ran unopposed for the Board of Education in District 1. Ronnie Hicks ran unopposed for the Board of Education in District 2. Darron K. Marcum won for the Board of Education seat representing District 5 with a total of 942 votes (97.21%). There were also two proposed Kentucky Constitutional Amendments on the ballot asking for a Yes/No vote. One involved Marsy’s Law and victims rights. Marsy’s law garnered 2,599 “Yes” (51.16%) votes while 2,481 voted “No” (48.84%). The other amendment (2) pertained to term limits for certain elected positions. 3,468 (67.51%) people voted “No” to Constitutional Amendment 2 while 1,669 (32.49%) voted “Yes”. Reference page “10” of this week’s issue for the UNOFFICIAL recap sheet showing all the races and all the votes.
