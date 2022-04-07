House Bill 242 was delivered to Governor Beshear on March 30, 2022. The bill identified road construction projects throughout the state, including Jackson County and included an estimate of the costs for the projects as well as identifying the fiscal year for the funding. 89th District Representative Timmy Truett and Senate President Robert Stivers both voted in favor the bill.
The funding for these projects is provided by the Transportation Cabinet Budget Bill, which takes effect upon its passage and approval by the Governor or upon otherwise becoming law, an emergency is declared to exist and this Act takes effect upon its passage and approval by the Governor or upon otherwise becoming law. The 2022-2024 biennial highway construction plan for Jackson County is as follows:
Item #4324: (US Hwy 421) Install guardrail on US Hwy 421 ----- $31,000 (FY 2022)
Item #8953: (CR-1340 & CR-1414) Replace bridge on Mt Zion Church Road (CR 1414) ---- $200,000 (FY 2022), $1,300,000 (FY 2023)
Item #10198: (US Hwy 421) Bridge Project on US Hwy 421 at Indian Creek ---- $506,000 (FY 2024)
Item #80104: (US Hwy 421) Address substandard horizontal and vertical alignment of US Hwy 421 in the Clover Bottom area near the Stone Quarry ---- $912,000 (FY 2022), $3,032,000 (FY 2023)
Item #80105: (US Hwy 421) Address safety issues with vertical and horizontal alignment on US Hwy 421 from mile point 11.6 east of Pilgrims Rest Road to mile point 12.6 --- $1,000,000 (FY 2023), $1,000,000 (FY 2024)
Item #80106: (US Hwy 421) Address safety and horizontal alignment of the curve on US Hwy 421 with its intersection at KY 3443 ---- $64,000 (FY 2022), $547,000 (FY 2023)
Item #80202: (KY Hwy 290) Address congestion, capacity, connectivity, and safety issues on KY Hwy 290 to Ky Hwy 30 ---- $748,000 (FY 2022)
Item #80261: (KY Hwy 578): Move Hwy 578 over 10 feet for improved sight distance and create a better approach for Moore’s Creek-Green Hill Road ---- $70,000 (FY 2023), $793,370 (FY 2024)
The two-year road construction proposal includes a total of $10,204,170 funding for Jackson County. This will be divided by three separate fiscal years as follows: FY2022 = $1,955,800; FY2023 = $5,949,000 and FY2024 = $2,299,370.
