The 2022 Primary Election is scheduled for next Tuesday (May 17, 2022). There are a couple of races that have several candidates that have garnered a lot of interest in the community. In an effort to assist the voters of Jackson County to make informed decisions regarding their voting choices the Jackson County Sun decided to make this week’s issue an “Election Guideline Issue”. We are providing information on a select few offices based on local interest and the number of candidates. We used the contact information supplied by the Jackson County Clerk’s Office and provided candidates for the Offices of Sheriff, the Property Value Administrator, County Magistrates, and County Constable with questions specific to the office they are seeking. We asked them to respond by providing a very brief introduction to themselves as a candidate (150 words or less) and providing a brief answer to the questions included (250 words or less). We selected the questions to cover content and provide insights into your candidacy that a general campaign may not have the opportunity to accomplish.
We also asked that the candidates provide their answers electronically (by email) or in writing no later than Tuesday morning. Answers delivered after noon on Tuesday may not be included in the paper. The deadline was required to meet the press deadline for printing. Two candidates for Sheriff did not submit a response: Keith Berry and Greg Turner.
Following are the questions and answers for each of the offices covered. The answers provided have not been edited by the Jackson County Sun in any way other than formatting. The offices and the candidates are in no meaningful order.
Office of County Sheriff Questions:
1) In your words, what does a sheriff do? How does a Sheriff’s job relate to the job(s) of the legislature? To the Judicial System?
2) How would you handle an angry or irrational individual?
3) How would you manage the stress of law enforcement? For yourself? For your employees?
Candidate Daniel Isaacs
I am Daniel Isaacs and I am a lifelong resident of Jackson County, and the son of Daymon Isaacs and Pamela Gabbard. From a very young age I was inspired by those in my family that where Police Officers and I knew without a doubt Law Enforcement was the career of my future. Shortly after graduating from Jackson County High School I began a job as a welder and I worked this job for seven years. At the age of 26 I decided to pursue my dream of becoming a Police Officer and in 2009 I was hired by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff, and was then sent to the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy. Nearly five months after reporting to the academy I graduated with honors and came back to the people and county that I love and began putting all of the training I had received to use serving Jackson County. For the past 13 years I have worked my way up through the ranks to my current position as Chief Deputy, K9 handler, evidence and property room manager, training scheduler, shift supervisor and various other administrative duties.
Question #1 Response: A Sheriff in my opinion is the face of Law Enforcement for his county, he must ensure that laws are being enforced in a fair, just, and consistent manner. A Sheriff must be highly trained and experienced and make sure that his Deputies also have proper training so that protection and service is being provided around the clock. A Sheriff must also collect taxes, provide courtroom security, patrol roadways for traffic accidents and stranded motorists. A Sheriff in my opinion is the conduit between legislature and the judicial system because he must enforce laws that have been passed down by legislature, and while doing so he must investigate, interview, and collect evidence so that he is able to lay out all of the facts surrounding a case to the judicial system and guilt or innocence can be proven.
Question #2 Response: An angry or irrational person is someone to be handled with care, in my experience these type of situations can usually be deescalated by conversation and just by simply listening to the person. This has been my approach to these type situations for many years and has been a very successful one.
Question #3 Response: I have always managed the stress of Law Enforcement by focusing on family and on those success stories in the county, that person that I was able to help, the good that was done by the county coming together to make a difference that was needed at that particular time. As for employees I would watch for behavior changes particularly after a potentially traumatizing call, and I would make sure that I had contacts readily available to provide any type of assistance needed. I would also make sure that I knew my employees on a personal level so that any stress would be easily detected, I would monitor the hours that my employees had worked and make sure they were taking time away from the job. There are many different types of stress and wellness courses provided by the Department of Criminal Justice and I would keep a list of course dates that any of my employees could attend no questions asked.
Candidate Eric Hays
At a time, such as this when the world seems upside down, when we are slowly being conditioned to except what was one unacceptable. We must look closely for core values we hold dearest as we select our next Sheriff. We must look for character, honesty, integrity. We must look for good Christian values. We must set a good example on and off duty. The Sheriff must be ready to serve, be selfless and kind. We must help and not hurt. We must be fair and follow the law.
My name is Eric Hays. I am a lifelong republican, a veteran, and a former successful business owner. I have been employed with the Jackson County sheriff’s office for the past 5 years at the Judicial Center. I am fully aware of the responsibility of the Sheriff and more than capable of filling that roll. With your prayers and support, there is a future here with less addiction, theft, child abuse, neglect, domestic violence, and homelessness in our beloved Jackson County home.
Question #1 Response: The citizens of Jackson County are asked to elect a Sheriff once every four years. This person will uphold local, state, and Federal laws at the county level. The Sheriff will effectively manage the staff of Kentucky Certified Sheriff’s Deputies, School Resource Officers, Court Security, and professional office personnel. Responsibilities will include patrolling the roads, collecting taxes, and serving the needs of the judicial and fiscal courts.
As a front-line worker, the Sheriff’s input on both effective and ineffective legislation is critical. Information shared through other Government agencies, local and state, including the Sheriff’s Association can and does effectively make a positive impact in our county and throughout Kentucky.
The Sheriff has a direct obligation to meet the needs of the Judicial System by providing overall security, conveyance of prisoners, bailiff duties and serving of criminal and civil documents.
Question #2 Response: Every situation is different as every person is different. I always keep in the forefront of my mind that the individuals are someone’s loved ones, our neighbors, and members of our community. Always think, “De-escalate, talk, don’t merely protect yourself but also the innocent and the aggressor.” The Sheriff and deputies must always use the least amount of force necessary to get the situation under control.
Question #3 Response: Management of stress as Sheriff would include an absolute faith in God and support of my church. Critical as well would include the rock-solid wife/family support system. I would encourage the same throughout my staff along with access to Critical Incident Stress Debriefing through the Sheriff’s association or other independent counseling.
Candidate William Moss
My name is William Moss. I have been a resident of Jackson County for 20 years, a Conservative Constitutional Activist for the past 12 years fighting for people’s rights, and a small business owner. Jackson County was my place to relax from all the turmoil in our country. Recently I have been fighting for parent’s rights, against mask mandates, Critical Race Theory, and gender teaching in Jackson County Schools. I never intended to run for Sheriff until some the parents of Jackson County asked me to run. As a member of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association I have encouraged other Sheriffs across the country to become Constitutional. After prayer and consideration, I decided to run for Sheriff. I love this county and want to protect our families by making it a safer place to live.
Question #1 Response: The Sheriff is administrator of the Department, provides protection for residents and businesses, investigates crimes, collects taxes, serves warrants, supervises his department, patrols, responds to 911 calls. His oath is to the Constitution of the United States and the State Constitution. This binds him to enforce Constitutional Law, not blindly enforce laws that infringe on the rights of the people or are overreaching of the government’s powers granted them in the U.S. and State Constitutions. Legislators make laws and the Sheriff enforces them if they are not repugnant to the U.S. or State Constitution. Sheriffs should urge legislators to work within their Constitutional limits to avoid conflict, and he should work with the courts to prosecute crime.
Question #2 Response: Part of my education is in conflict resolution. Anger comes from a feeling that you have been wronged or injured in some way. I would get them away from the source that is making them angry or irrational or the person they are angry with and then determine what is going on. I would assure them that I am here to hear what happened. If they are a threat to themselves or others I would have to determine whether or not to arrest. One of the biggest jobs police officers do is conflict mediation.
Question #3 Response: The biggest stress factor I see is we have four Deputies covering 347 sq miles. One is tied up all day as a resource officer at the High School, while the others patrol. We need more Deputies and do not have the money for them. I will use the same Volunteer Deputy program that is working very successfully in both Knox and Owsley Counties. If we can get enough Volunteers, we can have a full shift on all three shifts. This increases response time as well as taking stress off the whole Department. It will deter crime by being more visible and decrease overtime pay.
