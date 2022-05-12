The 2022 JCHS Prom was last Saturday night. Because of the disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic this was the first normal, indoor Prom since 2019. Principal Brian Harris reported that the event went great this year with over 200 students attending with no disruptive or disciplinary issues. Mr. Harris reported, “Students were able to have a great time dancing with their friends. Mrs. Anderson does a wonderful job decorating our school to make Prom a memorable experience for all JCHS students.” The 2022 Prom King and Queen were Jake Burns and Emily Allen.
Every year the JCHS and the local businesses, law enforcement agencies, local volunteer fire and rescue departments, emergency medical services, and emergency management personnel stage a scenario to remind students to remain diligent and minimize the risks associated with the celebratory nature of the event. These staged events and referred to as Prom Promise. In essence, the high school administration together with the community leaders are encouraging students to “Promise” they will be diligent and careful by demonstrating what may happen if they are not responsible. This usually takes the form of a staged automobile accident resulting from either drinking and driving or texting and driving or both.
However, this year Brody Keck (Jackson County Emergency Management, Assistant Director) organized a scenario that was a little different and reflected real life risks. Students learned about the consequences of drinking at a field party after prom. In the scenario one of their friends hikes to nearby caves and gets lost. Students got to witness a live rescue mission by our local fire departments, ems, police and emergency services.
Students that participated included: Raylee Coyle, Paige Margison, Madison Belt, Ben Madden, Rachel Mullins, Nicky Seals, Eden Lakes and Natalie Carl. JCHS teachers and staff that participated included: Shauna Coyle, Tiffany Medlock, Jordan Hays, Jordan Osbourne and Chris Collins.
In terms of the community businesses, agencies and leaders, Brody Keck was the head chief of the entire operation. The staff and administration of the JCHS wanted to extend a Special thanks to: the JCHS Link Crew, Julia McCowan JCHS YSC, JC EMS, JC Emergency Management, Sand Gap Fire Department, Pond Creek Fire Department, Gray Hawk Fire Department, McKee Fire Department, McKee Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff Department, PRTC, and everyone else that helped make this program possible.
Mr. Harris reported that there were no accidents or incidents during or after the 2022 Prom. This is testimony to the fact that the youth of Jackson County can be responsible and amazing!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.