The 2022 Primary Election is scheduled for next Tuesday (May 17, 2022). There are a couple of races that have several candidates that have garnered a lot of interest in the community. In an effort to assist the voters of Jackson County to make informed decisions regarding their voting choices the Jackson County Sun decided to make this week’s issue an “Election Guideline Issue”. We are providing information on a select few offices based on local interest and the number of candidates. We used the contact information supplied by the Jackson County Clerk’s Office and provided candidates for the Offices of Sheriff, the Property Value Administrator, County Magistrates, and County Constable with questions specific to the office they are seeking. We asked them to respond by providing a very brief introduction to themselves as a candidate (150 words or less) and providing a brief answer to the questions included (250 words or less). We selected the questions to cover content and provide insights into your candidacy that a general campaign may not have the opportunity to accomplish.
We also asked that the candidates provide their answers electronically (by email) or in writing no later than Tuesday morning. Answers delivered after noon on Tuesday may not be included in the paper. The deadline was required to meet the press deadline for printing. One candidate did not return a response: Billy Ray Isaacs
Following are the questions and answers for each of the offices covered. The answers provided have not been edited by the Jackson County Sun in any way other than formatting. The offices and the candidates are in no meaningful order.
Office of County Constable Questions:
1) Imagine that you and a senior officer are the first to respond to a robbery. When you arrive, you notice a small pile of cash by the door that the other officer picks up. Later, you notice that the inventory sheet doesn’t include the extra bills. What would you do?
2) Say you and your partner have just arrested a violent offender and are transporting them to jail. If you spotted a serious road accident while en route, what would you do?
3) How does your job differ from that of the County Sheriff or his Deputies?
Candidate Mike Bowling
My name is Mike Bowling. I am seeking the office of Jackson County Constable District 2. I live in Annville and have been a lifelong member of this community.
My parents are Larry and Lori Bowling also of Annville. My father Larry is the chief of Pond Creek Fire Department. I have been married 16 years to Sara Isaacs Bowling who works at the Annville Medical Clinic. We have a 13-year-old daughter, Maycee. I work at Enersys as a manager and have been with them for 16 years.
I worked several years for the Jackson County Sherriff’s Department under former Sherriff Tim fee and completed training at the Department of Criminal Justice and passed the POPS qualifications. I have also served my community with the Pond Creek Fire/Rescue department for 24 years as unit 881. I ask for your vote and support. God Bless.
Question #1 Response: I would first check the accuracy of the inventory. If inventory was done correctly, I would open an investigation into this matter. Most men and women in law enforcement who protect their communities usually have the upmost honesty and integrity of anyone, if it were found that a fellow officer had broken this code then the same laws would pertain to them as anyone else.
Question #2 Response: I would first make sure the prisoner was secure and then stop at the scene and render aid. As a law enforcement officer, it is your duty to preserve life and property.
Question #3 Response: The office of constable follows the same guidelines and duties as the county sheriff or his deputies. The main difference between the two offices is that the constable mainly stays in their district and protects his hometown and community. The office of constable is used to serve court processes.
Candidate Phillip Tincher
Hello, my name is Phillip Tincher and I am seeking the office of constable district number 2. I am a life long resident of Letterbox. I am the son of the late William “Billy” and Carolyn Tincher. I am a Christian who was raised on good Christian values by the best parents. I have been married to my wife Sheila for almost 25 years and we have 3 children. I’m a former police officer for McKee and worked at Jackson County EMS and also worked as a dispatcher and a volunteer firefighter/ EMT for Pond Creek for many years. I am honest and hardworking and will do anything within my abilities to help someone. That is why I am asking for your vote. May God bless each and everyone of you.
Question #1 Response: First I would confront the officer privately. Whether the officer denies taking the money or does the right thing I would still have to let his/ her superior know.
Question #2 Response: A constable does not have a ride along partner. In that case I would notify dispatch of the accident. I would then do a quick assessment of injuries. While EMS/ fire dept. are en route I would radio another officer to assist me with the arrested subject. And while stabilizing the accident victim, keeping an eye on the arrested individual. At that time the accident victim’s are first priority.
Question #3 Response: A constable and sheriff are both elected officials. Deputies are hired to work under the sheriff’s authority. The sheriff and deputies are trained and certified. A constable is not yet required to be certified at this time but that is subject to change.
Candidate Steve Gill
Question #1 Response: Report to the proper authorities all items need to be reported
Question #2 Response: Stop and give assistance
Question #3 Response: Even though no pay is involved you must dedicate all you can to the job and protecting our county and community
Candidate Billy “Buck” Abner
Question #1 Response: If I was at a scene of a robbery and later discovered that a pile of cash that I had noticed a senior officer picking up was not on the list of inventoried items I would immediately report what I had observed to the highest ranking officer in the department without hesitation. As a police officer you are held to a higher standard and sworn an oath to uphold the law, and that cannot be in the hands of anyone that will take advantage of it.
Question #2 Response: If my partner and myself were transporting a violent offender to jail and spotted a serious accident I would initiate my emergency lights, pull my vehicle to a safe location so that the offender in my vehicle would be safe. At this time either my partner or I would render first aid to the injured depending on which of us was the most qualified and the other would stay with the offender to ensure their safety as well as the publics, and call the collision in to dispatch.
Question #3 Response: In Kentucky a constable has the authority to enforce both traffic code and criminal code. They may also execute warrants, summonses, and other orders of the courts. Where constables differentiate from the sheriff and deputy sheriffs is in the area of tax collection, and providing court room security, these two duties rest solely with the sheriff’s department. Other counties that are able to have a large sheriff’s department are not as dependent on the help of constables, however here in Jackson county I have discovered during my 7 years as district 3 constable that my help is needed at times to help with calls for service when the deputies are busy on other complaints. I have established a great working relationship during these past 7 years with the sheriff’s department and I will continue to help in anyway.
