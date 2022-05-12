The 2022 Primary Election is scheduled for next Tuesday (May 17, 2022). There are a couple of races that have several candidates that have garnered a lot of interest in the community. In an effort to assist the voters of Jackson County to make informed decisions regarding their voting choices the Jackson County Sun decided to make this week’s issue an “Election Guideline Issue”. We are providing information on a select few offices based on local interest and the number of candidates. We used the contact information supplied by the Jackson County Clerk’s Office and provided candidates for the Offices of Sheriff, the Property Value Administrator, County Magistrates, and County Constable with questions specific to the office they are seeking. We asked them to respond by providing a very brief introduction to themselves as a candidate (150 words or less) and providing a brief answer to the questions included (250 words or less). We selected the questions to cover content and provide insights into your candidacy that a general campaign may not have the opportunity to accomplish.
We also asked that the candidates provide their answers electronically (by email) or in writing no later than Tuesday morning. Answers delivered after noon on Tuesday may not be included in the paper. The deadline was required to meet the press deadline for printing. Three candidates did not submit a response: Garvin Baker, Rex Tillery and Danny Todd.
Following are the questions and answers for each of the offices covered. The answers provided have not been edited by the Jackson County Sun in any way other than formatting. The offices and the candidates are in no meaningful order.
Office of County Magistrate Questions:
1) In your own words, what does a Magistrate do?
2) What is one of your greatest weaknesses? How would it impact your ability to do the job?
3) What is one of your greatest strengths? How will it help you do the job?
Candidate Dale Vaughn
My name is Dale Vaughn, and I am running for Magistrate District 2 as a proud Republican in the May Primary. I have been a lifelong resident of District 2 in Jackson County. I am married to Selena Gay Vaughn and have two beautiful daughters, Dr. MaKayla Vaughn-Eversole and Morgan Vaughn. It’s been an honor to have served as your magistrate for the past 4 terms and I am asking for your continued support in this upcoming election. Thank you, and God bless you and your family.
Question #1 Response: A Magistrate is a member of the fiscal court who represents the voice of the people in their district. They have many responsibilities which include overseeing the budget, managing the county road system, and communicating with state and federal officials to find extra funding for jails, ambulance systems, fire departments, and sheriff’s offices, etc.
Question #2 Response: My greatest weakness is that I often worry about things that are out of my control. For example, there are times I have to make tough decisions and I know there’s always going to be someone who disagrees with the decision I’ve made. I’ve come to realize that the reason I worry is because I truly care about the well-being of our people and our community.
Question #3 Response: My greatest strength is that I’ve never been afraid of hard work. I am very proud of where I’m from and over the years as your magistrate, I have tackled budgeting issues by reaching out to state and federal officials to help secure millions of dollars for the county. If re-elected, I will continue to work hard and reach out to state and federal departments to obtain additional funding to help meet the needs of our community.
Candidate Raymond Bruce Madden
I am Raymond Bruce Madden, better known as Bruce Madden. I am the son of the late Raymond and Marie Madden, the husband of 43 years to Sarah (Peters) Madden. I have two kids Jason Madden and Heather (Madden) Smith, four grandkids Andrew Madden, Brooklyn Madden, Braden Smith and Hunter Smith. I have lived in Tyner all my live and presently live on the hill beside Tyner post office. For 27 years I have worked outside of the county, all my life. I have owned my own trucking business for 12 years but sold out 10 years ago. I am presently working for a company out of Corbin but if elected Magistrate that will be my only full-time job/focus. I am a Christian and deacon at Whispering Pines Baptist Church for 28 years
Question #1 Response: The job duties of Magistrate I am not fully aware of everything that is included within this role, but I do know they are supposed to be willing to listen to the concerns of the residents within their district concerning conditions of county roads such as repairs needed, areas to be mowed etc.
Question #2 Response: I feel one of my weaknesses is I like for things to be done quick. I don’t think this will impact my ability to do this job because aside to this I understand some things take more time and preparation to be done in an efficient way.
Question #3 Response: I think that I have worked with a lot of people in the construction work field to have a strong knowledge of what is needed to keep roads in better shape. I have run my own business to also have a strong knowledge of managing funds for road repairs and keeping equipment kept up. I also have experience of working with the public to know the importance of treating everyone the same. There is a lot a Magistrate needs to be involved in and I would do whatever it takes to be someone that my district could depend on.
Candidate Gerald Gamble
My name is Gerald Gamble. I'm running for Jackson County magistrate, District 1. My dad is Randall Gamble and my mother name is Jenny Gamble. I have been married for 10 years to my wife Michelle Gamble. I worked at Gray Hawk Building Supply for 16 years before I decided to open my own garage. I have been on Gray Hawk Fire Dept for 20 years as a volunteer firefighter. And I'm asking for your vote and support on May 17.
Question #1 Response: A magistrate helps with critical decisions made for our county, and speaks with the public to get input on where improvements can be made in our community.
Question #2 Response: My weakness would be that the talking in a large crowd. But I will overcome that issue with experience. I will get straight to the task at hand, and overcome that battle.
Question #3 Response: My strengths would be being able to work with the community and do anything that needs to be done as magistrate to better the community that we all know and love.
