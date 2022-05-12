The 2022 Primary Election is scheduled for next Tuesday (May 17, 2022). There are a couple of races that have several candidates that have garnered a lot of interest in the community. In an effort to assist the voters of Jackson County to make informed decisions regarding their voting choices the Jackson County Sun decided to make this week’s issue an “Election Guideline Issue”. We are providing information on a select few offices based on local interest and the number of candidates. We used the contact information supplied by the Jackson County Clerk’s Office and provided candidates for the Offices of Sheriff, the Property Value Administrator, County Magistrates, and County Constable with questions specific to the office they are seeking. We asked them to respond by providing a very brief introduction to themselves as a candidate (150 words or less) and providing a brief answer to the questions included (250 words or less). We selected the questions to cover content and provide insights into your candidacy that a general campaign may not have the opportunity to accomplish.
We also asked that the candidates provide their answers electronically (by email) or in writing no later than Tuesday morning. Answers delivered after noon on Tuesday may not be included in the paper. The deadline was required to meet the press deadline for printing. One candidate did not return a response: Adrian Hudson
Following are the questions and answers for each of the offices covered. The answers provided have not been edited by the Jackson County Sun in any way other than formatting. The offices and the candidates are in no meaningful order.
Office of PVA Questions:
1) In your own words, what does the Property Valuation Administrator do?
2) In your mind is there a difference between real estate appraisal and property tax assessment?
3) What previous experience do you have that would help you in this job?
Candidate Andrew Isaacs
Question #1 response: The primary responsibility of the PVA is to make fair and equitable tax value assessments for all residential and commercial property within the county. I would like to note that the PVA does not set the tax rate at which property is taxed. The PVA only sets the tax assessment value of the properties to be taxed.
Question #2 response: Yes, there is a major difference. If the PVA assessed property in the same way as real estate appraisers it would lead to much larger tax bills. This would cause a financial strain on many citizens of our county, especially those who are on a fixed income.
Question #3 response: I have nine years of experience in the banking industry and I am a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. During my time in the banking industry, I have worked as a Mortgage Loan Officer here within the county and I have worked as a Branch Manager where I managed an office, staff, and had to operate within a set budget.
Candidate Mark Gilliam
Question #1 response: The PVA assesses your real and personal properties for Ad Valorem Tax purposes. This assessment is based on fair market value. Your annual taxes are based on this assessment multiplied by a dollar per thousand rate, known as Ad Valorem Tax Value. The PVA does not set the tax rate, nor does the PVA collect your taxes. Other functions of this office are parcel mapping and maintaining a data card for each and every real property in the county. This is a vital data base of property records that is used by the public.
Question #2 response: Both an appraisal and an assessment are opinions of fair market value. The purpose in which they are used is the primary difference. The methods used to develop these opinions are also much different between assessors and appraisers. Assessments are typically much less involved than an appraisal. Because of this assessments are typically lower than appraisals. Successful tax assessors understand that this elected office requires a delicate hand in regards to assessing properties. A fair balance is of greatest importance. Our tax dollars are important to our community in terms of schools, emergency personnel, and highway maintenance. HOWEVER, a fair assessor must not break the backs of the tax payer in doing so. An appraiser works under these same pretenses. Protecting a bank's interest yet remaining fair and unbiased to a borrower is one of the more important attributes of a successful appraiser. Both appraiser and assessor require a feel for what is fair to all parties involved.
Question #3 response: My experience is over 23 years in appraising both real estate and personal property in this county. Remember that not only is your real estate assessed by the PVA, but also your personal property. I have many years experience in both personal and real estate appraisal. I am familiar with the daily functions of running a PVA office. I am familiar with your tax assessments and your properties. The PVA office is used as a starting point for every appraisal. Most important to tax payers, I do understand the difference between an appraisal and a tax assessment. I understand the purpose in which both opinions of value are being used. I understand the delicate balance between the tax payer and the tax dollars that are vital to our community. Running my own appraisal business has provided me the experience of running an office, managing staff, and working closely with property owners. I feel these are all important factors required to run a successful PVA office.
Candidate Kendra Cress
My name is Kendra Cress, Republican candidate with Christian Values running for PVA. I am a graduate of the University of the Cumberlands with a degree in Business Administration. I am the wife of Jeff Cress owners and operators of the Gilbert and Minnie Banks farm on Hwy 1071, the Grandparents of Jeff Cress. I have worked for the Laurel County PVA Office for 10 years. During this time, I have earned my CKA (Certified Kentucky Assessor) and SKA (Senior Kentucky Assessor) designations.
Question #1 response: The PVA is a local official who is the representative of the citizens in the county. They are the buffer between the local citizen and Frankfort. The PVA has many responsibilities such as maintaining the tax roll, which includes property owner name, address and assessments used by local taxing districts for funding. This is the biggest responsibility of the PVA office.
Question #2 response: Yes, there is a difference. An appraisal is a more in-depth value of the inside and outside of the home and the land where the home sits. An appraisal is used for market value for sale of property. Real estate appraisal is also used by lending institutions for mortgages on property.
Property tax assessment is a curbside view of the property based on square footage, location and sales of homes in the area. The assessor does not go into the home unless asked to do so by the homeowner. Assessed values are used to determine the amount of taxes owed to local districts for funding.
Question #3 response: I have worked for the last 10 years at the Laurel County Property Valuation Administration office. I have an understanding of what it takes to efficiently operate a PVA Office, such as mapping, deed transfers, processing tangible returns, property values, homestead/disability exemption applications, sales ratios, field work, bank deposits, and audits by the state. The Jackson County PVA Office tax software is the same software currently in use at the Laurel County PVA Office. Therefore, little to no training and no downtime would be required for the transition to the Jackson County PVA Office.
Candidate Bobby Edwards
Hello, I’m Bobby Edwards and I’m running for Jackson County PVA. I am the son of Doug and Kathy Edwards of Annville and I am a life long resident of Jackson County. I’ve been married to my beautiful wife Lisa Edwards, a teacher and lifelong resident, for eighteen years. We have three awesome children, all attend school here. I was raised on a tobacco and cattle farm and spent much of my younger life in the tobacco fields. I know hard work and if given the opportunity I will work hard for this county that I love so much. I humbly ask for your support. Thank you and God bless.
Question #1 response: The PVA is tasked with assessing all real property in the county, keeping up with changes in ownership, maintaining and updating maps, updating building characteristics, and administering proper exemptions for real property. The PVA does not set the tax rate, but gives a fair market value assessment of real property. Fair market value is defined as the price a piece of property will bring in a fair voluntary sale between a willing seller and a willing buyer. As for automobiles, recreational vehicles, and water craft, a standardized value is provided by the Kentucky Department of Revenue, but the PVA can make adjustments in value based on factors such as high mileage.
Question #2 response: Although the words are sometimes used interchangeably, there is a difference in appraisals and assessments. An assessment is to serve one purpose, that is to determine a fair market value of your property. Ultimately this along with the tax rate, will determine what your yearly tax bill will be. The assessment of a house for example, is completed from the outside. Where as, an appraisal is much more thorough and takes into consideration the number of rooms and any upgrades or amenities on the inside of a home. Although the assessment may reflect fair market value, it may not reflect what your home would appraise for. The appraised value would more than likely be significantly higher.
Question #3 response: I have nearly twenty years experience in community service through my career as a law enforcement officer. I also have twelve years experience in buying, improving , and selling property. Since the beginning of my career I have made it my rule to treat everyone the way I would want my family to be treated if they were to find themselves in that given situation. If elected, I will continue to serve the community I love as if you were my family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.