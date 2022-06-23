The 25th Annual Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival was held on Thursday, June 16 to Saturday, June 18 at Stringbean Memorial Park at 1410 Oak Grove Church Road in Tyner, KY.
The festival was created by Phillip Akemon in memory of his uncle, David “Stringbean” Akemon, a banjo picker who made a name for himself in the bluegrass music world as a performer on the Grand Ole Opry and on the television show “Hee Haw”. The event brought in performers and visitors from all over the United States including California, Texas, and Arkansas.
Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in June, the event's headliners included Dale Ann Bradley on Saturday, Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers on Friday, and Shawn Lane & Sons on Thursday. An Open Stage was offered for those who wished to sing at the beginning of each day's set schedule.
Thursday's line-up also included The Anglin Brothers Bluegrass, Blue Note, and Gary Strong & Hard Times. Friday featured local favorites Laurel River Line, along with Middlefork Grass, Buzzard Roost, and the great-nephew of Grandpa Jones, Phillip Steinmetz & His Sunny Tennesseans. Saturday's line-up included Phillip Akemon & Flatlick, Kentucky Just Us, Fenced In, Felix Brock & Gospel Harmony, Sparrow Hawks, Sam Thomas & Friends, and Derrick Shepherd.
Shepherd told reporters, ““It’s just something that’s really good for this community and you know, to kind of come together around this music and everything and just to be a part of that and it’s just really special and really important.”
The first 200 purchases of tickets or camping at StringbeanPark.com for this year's festival was automatically entered to win one of two autographed copies of a new book about Stringbean Akemon by Dr. Taylor Hagood of Florida Atlantic University. The new book on Jackson County native Akemon will be published in upcoming months by University of Illinois Press, with the winners' copies being mailed directly from Dr. Hagood.
Celebrating its 25th event in 2022, the festival honors Jackson County native and beloved Grand Ole Opry star David ‘Stringbean’ Akemon. His unique stage attire, traditional claw hammer banjo style, and entertaining stage banter endeared him to fans around the world. 'The Kentucky Wonder' was best known for his musical comedic performances on the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry beginning in the 1940’s. and on the television series “Hee Haw” until his tragic death in 1973. The festival is always held on the week of June 17, in honor of Stringbean's birthday.
Phillip Akemon told reporters, ““All my family play and it’s been a part of our heritage, you know, and a lot of people in Eastern Kentucky here,” said Akemon.
Akemon said, through this festival, he hopes bluegrass music can live on through the younger generations. “You see those young people playing on the stage, it’s not going to die,” he said. “It’s kindly in their system, it’s in their blood.” Akemon added he hopes the memory of his uncle Stringbean can remind other bluegrass artists who hit the festival stage that anything is possible. “For young people, anybody that wants to pursue what their dream is, whether it’s music or something else, if they’ll stay with it, they can accomplish it,” said Akemon. “If a feller out of this area can do that, you can from anywhere.”
With a rich history and beautiful locale at Stringbean Memorial Park, the festival is hosted by Stringbean Akemon's nephew, Phillip Akemon, and his family. The Akemon family and their artists always look forward to welcoming everyone to Stringbean Park! This park and this festival are Jackson County treasures!
