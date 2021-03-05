Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Sunday evening, Feb. 28, due to extremely heavy rainfall across the commonwealth throughout the weekend. After assessing county-wide damages, Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard followed up the next day by issuing a local State of Emergency for Jackson County.
In total, 34 cities and counties have declared states of emergency. Four emergency shelters and one warming center have been opened across the region. Swift water rescues were conducted in at least 42 counties.
Water rescues continue Tuesday in Eastern Kentucky as crews clear emergency routes of flood debris and landslides. Jackson County had about 4.79 inches in a 48-hour period causing severe flooding to low-lying roads and properties. Rounds of heavy rain occurred Sunday night. Most of this additional rainfall is likely to become runoff, leading to the threat of flash flooding. In addition, areal flooding of streams and creeks is likely, along with additional instances of river flooding.
“The impact of extremely heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the commonwealth led to numerous emergency rescues and evacuations in counties from west to east,” said Michael Dossett, director of KYEM. “The Governor’s state of emergency activated the National Guard, and we have been coordinating requests for assistance from counties across the state.”
Jackson County Emergency Management issued the following notice late Sunday evening: “We could see historic flooding levels. If you live in a flood prone area or near a creek or river keep an eye on the water levels. Most roads could be flooded so evacuation by vehicle may not be an option. If you have to evacuate on foot please contact 911.” Shortly afterward Judge Shane Gabbard reported, “Please stay in tonight if at all possible. If you live in a flood prone place please evacuate. I’m headed to dispatch now to help with communication efforts. We have had cars stranded and washed away already this evening. Some major Highways have been washed away or have become impassable. There will be road slides and major damage if the rain keeps up. Please pray for our County and surrounding tonight. This is as bad as I remember in a while with flooding in certain areas.”
Jamie Strong (Director, Jackson County Emergency Management) reported that local volunteer fire departments provided assistance to 8-10 requests for help from local citizens. This included around 4 water rescues between Pond Creek and McKee Fire Departments. “One gentleman was stuck on the roof of his vehicle for a period of time. Pond Creek crews tried to reach him but the water prevented their access by foot. They requested mutual aid from the McKee Fire Department with their small aluminum boat. The crews were able to get the gentleman a life jacket for safety until the boat arrived and retrieved him from the top of his vehicle. Even though he was in very cold water for a period of time, he refused medical treatment and was taken to a friend’s house for the night,” Strong reported.
Perhaps the greatest impact in Jackson County was roadways and the hazardous conditions created for traffic. Some, like Hwy 2004 and Sand Lick Road, had severe slips that saw big chunks of the road wash away or slip. For example, Judge Gabbard reported, “Hwy 2004 past Asbill Road in Sand Gap has a road slide happening. At last check the crack in the road was almost waist deep according to reports I have received. It’s reported to be 4 foot deep and 50 feet long. Please seek an alternative route if you live in that area.”
The Jackson County Public Schools cancelled in-person classes out of concern for bus travel on dangerous or washed-out roads. At 11:43 PM on Sunday night the Jackson County Emergency Management listed the following roads as being closed or affected in Jackson County. They indicated there may be more but this is what they currently knew. The State Roads that were impacted were as follows: Highway 89S (in multiple locations), Highway 2004 (1 lane closed around the 2.3-mile marker at this time), Highway 3447 at the 421N junction (may have received damage), Highway 421N near Brewers Truss Company, Highway 421N near Fill-Ups Grocery and T. Stanford, Highway 421N near Amos Baker up to D & M Road, Highway 421S just south of Hwy. 3445 (Soaptown) Road, Highway 421S at the Hwy 3630 junction, Highway 3443 (Egypt-Welchburg Rd) in multiple locations, Highway 3444 (Nursing Home Rd) (impassable at 2:05 am), Highway 3445 (Soaptown Rd) just off 421. Highway 3447 (Morrill Kirby-Knob Rd) at the junction of 421
The County Roads that were impacted were as follows: Hooten Rd, Sand Lick Rd, Lower Adkinstown Rd, Bailey Rd, Dunnigan Rd, Mildred Rd, Mae Gumm, Smith Rd, Cave Springs Rd, Sturgeon Rd, Low Water Bridge Rd, Boggs Rd, Durham School Rd, Clover Bottom Creek Rd and Begley Rd North.
The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated and continuously monitored reports from county emergency services agencies.
“By declaring a state of emergency, we can mobilize the state resources needed to support the cities and counties affected by this heavy rainfall,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and to get the needed help to our communities.”
Today, the Governor and state officials said the State Emergency Operations Center is activated at Level 3 operations status, supporting the response to severe flooding in some counties after extremely heavy rainfall across the commonwealth – more than six inches in some areas.
“Our first responders have been in harness saving lives throughout the entire weekend. We will be facing the impact of flooding of rivers and tributaries throughout the commonwealth over the next few days,” said Michael Dossett, Director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management. “The National Guard has been activated with 72 personnel on duty in Barren, Calloway, Johnson, Laurel, Pike and Rockcastle counties, providing support and equipment: 23 high-axle vehicles, two helicopters, six backhoes and six dump trucks to support resource requests.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.