According to information supplied by Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Laurel Sheriff's Detective Allen Turner arrested two individuals following a drug investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff's investigators assisted by Kentucky State Police. Sheriff's investigators developed information and found Anthony Stebleton at a motel in southern Laurel County in possession of approximately 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 40 grams of fentanyl, approximately 70 dosage units of opium, and approximately 30 grams of heroin.
As the investigation continued, a second suspect, Logan Carpenter, of McKee, KY was identified and located in a motor vehicle near a business in London off West Hal Rogers Pkwy. Carpenter was found in possession of approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 20 grams of suspected fentanyl. A large amount of US currency was also recovered that Carpenter apparently threw out of his vehicle window as he attempted to flee from Sheriff's deputies. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office executed a Jackson Circuit Court Bench warrant of arrest charging violation of bond conditions.
Assisting on that follow-up investigation were: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Richard Dalrymple, Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Justin Taylor, Detective Bryon Lawson, and KSP Detective Ben Graves.
Anthony Stebleton, age 35 of Hickory Hills Dr., Nicholasville, KY was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – fentanyl; trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin.
Logan Carpenter, age 31, of Highway 2003, McKee, KY was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle), trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 10 D.U. Drug unspecified), trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd degree, 2nd offense (> or = 20 D.U. Drug unspecified Schedule 3). Trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 2nd or > offense (> or = 20 D.U. Drug unspecified), tampering with physical evidence, Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, persistent felony offender II). Both individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Carpenter is being held in custody on a $25,000 bond while he awaits his next court appearance which is scheduled for January 22, 2022.
Assisting on that investigation were: Laurel Sheriff John Root, Major Chuck Johnson, Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller Detective Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Dustin Saylor and Detective Bryon Lawson. Laurel Sheriff's Detective Allen Turner is the case officer on both cases and provided the photos of the seized contraband.
