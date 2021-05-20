At least 50 Jackson County Public School families are asking under a new law that their children be allowed to repeat the 2020-2021 school year upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new law approved in March by the Kentucky General Assembly allows students currently enrolled in grades K-12 to use the 2021-22 school year to retake or supplement courses or grades they have taken in 2020-21.
What makes the program different from the current method of retaining students is that it allows families to request retention, and it creates a pathway for seniors who have earned enough credits to graduate to return for a fifth year of high school.
The sponsor of Senate Bill 128, which created the “Supplemental School Year Program,” state Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, has said he viewed the legislation as helping students who lost a year of opportunities in learning and extra-curricular activities, mental health and relationships. The deadline to apply under the so-called “do-over” law was May 1.
Jackson County Public Schools District Superintendent Mike Smith reported that of the 50 applications received by the district, seven (7) are at the elementary level; five (5) at middle school and thirty-eight (38) at the high school. JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported that those requesting the do-over were fairly evenly distributed between the different classes including twelve (12) seniors and twelve (12) freshmen.
Under the law, the Jackson County Board of Education and other districts in Kentucky must decide before June 1, 2021, to either accept all of the requests from students or none of them. The item was included on the agenda for the BOE meeting Tuesday, May 18th, 2021.
As the law requires, the BOE will make a decision to approve all or none of the requests the district has received. It is anticipated that the board will approve the requests.
