The Pond Creek Fire and Rescue will have an open house on Saturday, November 13th from noon until 4:00 PM to celebrate 50 years of serving the community. There will be food, door prizes, and give away items. There will also be video and photo displays, along with some equipment to look at that will demonstrate how the fire department has changed since it inception in November 1971.
At 3:30 PM Pond Creek Fire and Rescue will have a memorial ceremony to add coats and helmets to their memorial wall in honor of the volunteer firefighters recently lost. The firefighters that will be honored include: Bob Nanninga, Horace Sexton, Bill Dunn, Marvin Price, and Shirley Roberts. These individuals all spent years serving the Fire Department.
Pond Creek Fire and Rescue History (Compiled and Written by Robin Sexton Acciardo)
In 1971, twelve men in the community came together when they saw a need for an additional fire department in the county. Those 12 men were: Bob Nanninga, Earl Gene Smith, Horace Sexton, Carl Flinchum, Steven Flinchum, Earl “Pug” Smith, Hensley “Hoge” Barrett, Paul Alderink, Jr. Davidson, Chester Kerby, Willie Huff and Harold Moore. The group attended various fire trainings to become certified and obtained an old Mack Fire Truck. Once they were trained, had a fire truck and a place at Annville Institute to park it, they became Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The first fire they responded to was on November 17, 1971 on Alum Cave Road. In those days, fires were reported to the department’s phone line and either Mary Lee Flinchum or one of the back-ups on the party line, took the information and started calling firemen on their list. Each of those calls, had other people to call (a phone tree as it’s called now). Shortly after, one of the Fire Departments in NY donated a system to the Fire Department that had a transmitter that would do a tone and the firemen had receivers at their homes to hear the tones. They would then call by phone, CB radio or check the chalkboard at the Fire Department to know where to respond (the first one arriving at the Fire Department would write the information on the chalkboard and then respond with the firetruck). When the others arrived, they looked at the board to see where to go. This call system lasted until Jackson County got their Central Dispatch in 1982.
Shortly after the Fire Department formed, they started working to obtain a building. The original building was built a year or so after PCFD formed and was in the same location it is now. A few years ago, it underwent a major remodel.
In 1975, the Fire Department received a donation of a 1955 Maxim Fire Engine that was donated by George Proper and his home Church in Albany, NY. Two PCFD firemen flew to NY and drove the Engine back.
In the mid 1980s, Pond Creek was able to purchase their first ever NEW Firetruck. This was a big deal for a volunteer department relying on fundraisers to pay bills. Three firemen traveled to pick up the new truck and drive it back. I can remember several of us gathering at the Fire Department to see the big new truck roll in. A lot of hard work to pay for the truck gave us a sense of accomplishment to better serve the community.
In 2000, Pond Creek added rescue to their service when they purchased rescue “jaws of life” equipment and a rescue vehicle. They became Pond Creek Fire/Rescue. Until then, there had been one rescue vehicle serving the county.
In the past 50 years, PCFD has been served by five Chiefs: Bob Nanninga (1971-1975), Earl Gene Smith (1975-1985), Henry Smith (1985-1995), Charlie Ward (1995-2005) and Larry Bowling (2005-current). Currently, PCFD has 21 active members on the roster, with an additional 136 members in the inactive roster. In Kentucky, it takes 150 hours of training to be a volunteer firefighter and 400 hours to be a professional firefighter. PCFD currently has 6 firefighters who meet the 400 hours, even though our department is a volunteer. It then takes 20 additional hours per year to stay certified.
