Below are our COVID-19 case updates reported by the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (Jackson, Clay, and Rockcastle Counties) from the week of Saturday, September 4th to Friday, September 10th.
The regional health department reported 2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Clay County, 3 new COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson County, and 2 new COVD-19 related deaths in Rockcastle County. The individuals in Clay County were a 71-year-old male and a 96-year-old female. The individuals in Jackson County were a 61-year-old male, a 69-year-old male, and an 83-year-old female. The individuals in Rockcastle County were a 50-year-old female and a 75-year-old female. The 75-year-old female was Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The health department continues to monitor a cluster of cases at the Clay County Detention Center. As of 9/10, there were 4 new confirmed cases among the inmates. These numbers are included in Clay County’s weekly total.
The health department is also monitoring a cluster of cases at the Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation Center. As of 9/10, there were 9 new confirmed cases among the residents. These numbers are included in Rockcastle County’s weekly total.
The next update from the CVDHD will be on Monday, September 20th.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
- Confirmed: 99
- Probable: 20
- Recovered: 122
- New Deaths: 3
Clay County
- Total Confirmed: 200
- Community Confirmed: 196
- CCDC Confirmed: 4
- Probable: 34
- Total Recovered: 354
- New Deaths: 2
Rockcastle County
- Total Confirmed: 31
- Community Confirmed: 22
- Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation Center Confirmed: 9
- Probable: 167
- Recovered: 96
- New Deaths: 2
Kentucky COVID-19 Case Information Update
Sept. 11, New Cases: 4,470
Sept. 11, New Deaths: 18
Sept. 12, New Cases: 3,111
Sept. 12, New Deaths: 21
New Cases, Sept 13: 2,426
New Deaths, Sept 13: 29
Sept 13: Positivity Rate: 13.70%
Current Hospitalizations: 2,446
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 646
Currently on Ventilators: 411
According to a national database updated on Monday, Kentucky has six counties among the top 10 nationwide with the highest rates of COVID-19 over the past week, with Eastern Kentucky's Perry County ranked first. According to data compiled from state, local and federal health sources Perry County ranked first in the nation while Clay County, home to Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, ranked third, Whitley County ranked fifth, Russell County ranked seventh, Grayson County ranked ninth and Rockcastle County ranked tenth. The top counties with new COVID-19 cases are measured by the number of cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.
AdventHealth, which operates a hospital in Clay County, said in a news release earlier this month the surge of COVID-19 patients is inundating its hospitals. "The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations we are seeing in nearly all our communities has grown to an all-time high that dwarfs previous surges of the virus," said Dr. Brent Box, Advent's chief medical officer.
Voicing worry that Corbin's regional hospital can't cope with the raft of Covid-19 patients, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus is advising unvaccinated people to stay home.
“I just wanted to let everyone know what is going on in our hospital right now – what is going on in our community right now,” Razmus said in a Facebook video. “Please, if you are unvaccinated consider sheltering in place, wear a mask if you have to be out, socially distance yourself from people, and please consider getting vaccinated. Our rates are starting to go up but not fast enough, and the next two weeks are crucial.”
Razmus told the Corbin News Journal that her video "was born from a state of helplessness after speaking to health-care workers" at Baptist Health Corbin, where more than half the patients have Covid-19, reporter Jennifer Perkins writes. The hospital's chief medical officer, Dr. David Worthy, said the 273-bed facility has had to contact facilities as far away as Pittsburgh to find intensive-care beds for patients.
