In an historic moment for Jackson County and for the students at McKee Elementary 89th District State Representative Timmy Truett took the "oath of office" on Tuesday (November 23rd, 2021) at McKee Elementary in McKee, KY.
Truett recently won a special election to serve out the balance of the term vacated by former State Representative Robert Goforth who resigned amidst a criminal proceeding alleging domestic violence against his wife.
McKee Elementary Social Studies teacher Jared Ward seized the opportunity to bring the abstract (but very real) issues of government to the students. The entire school student body (K-5th) was brought to the gymnasium where they witnessed Judge Allen B. Roberts administer the oath of office to Mr. Truett. Mr. Truett is also the Principal of the McKee Elementary School so the students were personally connected to this member of the legislative body of Kentucky.
The JCHS brought the high school band to play the National Anthem and also the JROTC to present the colors before the swearing-in ceremony. The entire 5th grade class lead those in attendance in the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Present during the ceremony were many distinguished guests including: former 89th District State Representative Marie Rader, Carlos Cameron (from the Office of Congressman Hal Rogers), Judge Shane Gabbard, County Clerk Donald "Duck" Moore, Sheriff Paul Hays, Magistrate Dale Vaughn, and others.
Representative Truett will serve the balance of former Representative Goforth's term which will be complete at the end of 2022. The outcome of the general election in November of 2022 will determine who subsequently holds the seat after that.
