Venoy Finley, Jr., 30, of Annville, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for an arraignment. According to the uniform citation filed in association with the case, the Jackson County Dispatch received a call on May 05, 2022 from a female who was in extreme emotional distress. The caller stated that her son, Venoy Finley, Jr. was “acting extremely out of his mind.” When Deputy Ryan Lanigan arrived at the scene on Ingram Road a male and a female juvenile (both approximately 8-10 years old) came out from behind the residence. The children told Deputy Lanigan that their father (Venoy Finley, Jr.) had been drinking and had possibly killed a guy inside the residence before leaving on foot.
When Deputy Lanigan entered the residence, he found a male subject lying in the living room floor. The male subject appeared to have been extremely beaten in the facial area. Deputy Lanigan reported that he could not see the male’s facial features due to an excessive amount of blood. The male subject’s eyes appeared to be swollen shut. The male was breathing but unresponsive. Deputy Lanigan immediately contacted Jackson County EMS.
While waiting for EMS a female arrived on the scene who stated she was the individual that had called 911. She told Deputy Lanigan that her name was Pam Mays and that she was Venoy Finley, Jr.’s mother. She told Deputy Lanigan that the male victim inside the residence was Paul Montgomery. Mrs. Mays told Deputy Lanigan that her son had come home, possibly drunk, and began to assault Mr. Montgomery. Mrs. Mays also told Deputy Lanigan the residence where her son was located (also on Ingram Road) and that he was “passed out on a couch” in the living area.
Jackson County EMS called for a medical helicopter to fly Mr. Montgomery to a hospital where he could receive the appropriate care because of the severity of his injuries. At this time McKee Chief Jonathon Sizemore and McKee Police Officer JR Weaver arrived at the scene. After EMS departed transporting Mr. Montgomery to the helicopter landing zone, all the law enforcement units proceeded to the location where they were told Finley was located. They found him lying on the couch (just as his Mother had described) in the living room asleep. After several attempts at waking Mr. Finley he finally woke up. According to the uniform citation, Mr. Finley had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. The report describes Finley as being shirtless wearing blue jeans. F inly was described as having blood on the knuckles of his hands as well as on his palms. Blood was described as being on his stomach and covering his jeans. Finley stated to the law enforcement officers that he didn’t know what happened.
Finley was arrested without incident and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with assault, 1st degree. He was held on a 100,000 cash bond while awaiting arraignment.
During the arraignment Finley entered a plea of “not guilty” to the assault charge. The court scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 16, 2022. Judge Bailey-Lewis maintained the $100,000 cash bond and also entered a judgement that Finley should be considered a danger to himself or others. Finley remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center while awaiting the preliminary hearing. As in all cases at this stage of the judicial process, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
