On Monday Gov. Andy Beshear said a record 2,198 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 56 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in just three days. Gov. Beshear reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases in one week, from Aug. 23 to 29: 29,456.
“We continue to be hit harder and harder with this delta variant. We’re seeing it all across the United States, now reaching a daily average of more than 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since the winter peak,” said Gov. Beshear. “This isn’t just people getting COVID; it’s them being sick enough to end up in the hospital.”
In August 2020, 11.8% of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky were among children and teens under 18; in August 2021, 24.5% of cases have been. As of Aug. 27, there have been 18,909 COVID cases this month in those under 18 compared to 2,352 in August 2020. At least 18 Kentucky school districts have already had at least one closure due to COVID-19 this school year.
From March 1 to Aug. 25, 90.6% of COVID-19 cases, 90.8% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 87.1% of COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth have been among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated Kentuckians.
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department (covering Jackson, Clay, and Rockcastle Counties) issued their weekly report on Monday. They reported:
“Below are our COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, August 21st to Friday, August 27th. We are saddened to report 2 new COVID-19 related deaths in Clay County. The individuals were both 75-year-old males.
We are monitoring an outbreak at the Clay County Detention Center (CCDC). As of 8/27, there are 5 new confirmed cases and 18 new recovered cases among inmates. These numbers are included in Clay County’s weekly total.
Weekly County Updates:
Clay County
Total Confirmed: 230
Community Confirmed: 225
CCDC Confirmed: 5
Probable: 38
Total Recovered: 159
Community Recovered: 141
CCDC Recovered: 18
Deaths: 2
Jackson County
Confirmed: 81
Probable: 71
Recovered: 103
Deaths: 4
Rockcastle County
Confirmed: 30
Probable: 164
Recovered: 132
Deaths: 0
New Kentucky Cases Today: 2,619
Positivity Rate: 13.45% (record during time state has had adequate COVID-19 tests)
Current Hospitalizations: 2,198 (record)
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 615 (record)
Currently on Ventilators: 384 (record)
Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on actions his administration has taken to support hospitals during the COVID-19 delta variant surge that is straining health care systems across the state. Those actions include:
- Deploying the Kentucky National Guard to support COVID-19 response efforts in hospitals;
- Securing three FEMA emergency medical services (EMS) strike teams that arrived Friday to help with patient transports and patient care through Sept. 25;
- Requesting two additional FEMA EMS strike teams to support areas with increased need for patient transport;
- Providing COVID-19 testing assistance to some Kentucky hospitals; and
- Sending nursing students to help staff area hospitals in need of support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.