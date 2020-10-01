Many people have received their absentee ballots and the drop box is in-place and functional just outside the County Clerk’s office in the old courthouse in McKee, KY. Gov. Beshear has been encouraging all Kentuckians to make a plan to vote, either by mail, in person during early voting or in person on Election Day. Earlier this week, he showed that he was taking this advice himself, displaying his own mail-in ballot, which can be requested through the GoVoteKy.com website.
“We are now in the midst of this election. Absentee voting is underway. I have my ballot now,” said Gov. Beshear. “Make sure you follow the instructions carefully. Then mail it or drop it in a drop box. And remember, you can register to vote until Oct. 5.You can request an absentee ballot until Oct. 9. After that, early in-person voting begins Oct. 13. But there is no excuse, folks. Voting is a part of who we are as Americans. I want to see a record turnout here in Kentucky.”
The deadline to register online to vote in the 2020 General Election is 4 p.m. local time on Oct. 5. Kentucky residents can register by visiting the state’s Online Voter Registration webpage.
In addition, more than 170,000 Kentuckians have had their voting rights restored because of the executive order Gov. Beshear signed days after taking office. These Kentuckians, convicted of non-violent and non-sexual felonies, who have repaid their debts to society through completed sentences, can participate fully in our democracy. Visit CivilRightsRestoration.ky.gov to check your eligibility.
