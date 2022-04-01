Frankie Jo Eversole, 38, of Leslie County appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment on drug related charges. Last Thursday Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs accompanied Probation and Parole Officers to a residence on Pilgrims Rest road near McKee, Ky. Upon arrival they entered the residence and Deputy Isaacs located Eversole inside a bedroom.
After confirming that Eversole did have an active Leslie County arrest warrant, Deputy Isaacs placed her under arrest and continued his search of the residence. Inside the bedroom Deputy Isaacs located a prescription bottle with Eversole’s name on it that contained two small baggies of what appeared to be methamphetamine. According to the uniform citation, there were also three (3) glass pipes in the bedroom, two of which appeared to have methamphetamine residue while the third pipe had what appeared to be marijuana inside of it. There were also two digital scales in the bedroom.
Deputy Isaacs also located Quentin E. Smith, 38, of McKee, Ky in a bedroom of the residence. During a search of the bedroom, Deputy Isaacs located a clear baggy inside a sock drawer that contained what appeared to be methamphetamine inside. Inside the room Deputy Isaacs also found two digital scales and two (2) containers of a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana.
After being arrested, both Eversole and Smith were taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Eversole was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) along with drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) as well as possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Smith appeared in court for arraignment on Monday as well.
Eversole was released the day after her arrest on her own recognizance while awaiting her court appearance. Smith was held in custody under a $1,000 cash bond while awaiting his court appearance.
During their court appearances both Eversole and Smith entered pleas of not guilty on all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 11, 2022 for Eversole. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 04, 2022 for Smith. The court also rendered a judgement that Smith posed a danger to himself or others.
