It has been a landmark week for Kentucky regarding the coronavirus with mixed emotions. The number of cases has reached an all-time high of over 200,000 accompanied by the state commemorating a total of over 2,000 deaths this past week. However, optimism is renewed with news about the pending vaccines.
“The end of this virus is out there. We can see it, and we can feel it. But it’s still months away, and until then, we’ve got to do the right things to protect one another, knowing that when we work hard, we save the lives of those around us and ensure we have the health care capacity we need,” said Gov. Beshear.
On Monday Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state is expecting two additional COVID-19 vaccine shipments before the end of the year. In total, the state expects at least 38,000 Pfizer doses and 109,000 Moderna doses in December. The Governor expects more Pfizer allocations to be announced at a later date, possibly before the end of the month.
The Governor expects Kentucky will receive approximately: 38,000 Pfizer doses the week of Dec. 13-19 (previously announced on Nov. 30); 76,000 Moderna doses the week of Dec. 20-26; and more than 33,000 Moderna doses from Dec. 27-31. Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians that while these numbers are the state’s best estimate at this time based on available information from the federal government, they are subject to change.
Each of these doses will go to a different Kentuckian; they are the initial shots that will be followed up with a booster vaccine about three weeks later. Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines require an initial dose and a booster dose.
“The imminent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines is a monumental scientific accomplishment offering great hope that this devastating pandemic can at last be ended,” commented Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Initially, though, very limited quantities of vaccine coupled with complicated and changing distribution logistics mean not everyone can have access at the very start. It’s essential that everyone work together and know that all Kentuckians will be given access as rapidly as vaccine supplies, shipping, storage, and handling limitations allow. There is a bright light of hope ahead; let’s all support each other as we look forward to better days soon.”
On Saturday Kentucky experienced its new highest week of COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, all Kentuckians were asked to redouble efforts to fight COVID-19 as Kentucky surpassed 200,000 reported cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth – exactly nine months since the state’s first reported case.
Following are the numbers reported for last week( Nov 30 - Dec 06): Monday: 2,124 New Cases, 12 deaths; Tuesday: 4,151 new cases, 35 deaths; Wednesday: 3,601 new cases, 37 deaths; Thursday: 3,895 new cases, 34 deaths; Friday: 3,614 new cases, 25 deaths; Saturday: 3,892 new cases, 23 deaths; Sunday: 2,567, 10 deaths. The positivity rate has remained around 10%. This Monday the positivity rate was 9.60%, total deaths: 2,082, currently hospitalized: 1,700, currently in ICU: 410, and patients currently on ventilator: 210.
“These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths. And now this is our highest week to date. However, in the data there is some potentially good news: While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau,” the Governor said. “We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year. So even on a tough day, possibly some good news. That should make all of us want to work that much harder knowing that we can impact this thing, that it is within our control and that a vaccine – two vaccines – are just around the corner.”
Gov. Andy Beshear honored the more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 during a moving ceremony in front of the State Capitol Building on Monday.
The Governor, First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard recognized the loss of those 2,000 Kentuckians. They watched the lighting of a wreath in remembrance of the more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost and to demonstrate support for their families and communities.
