McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore arrested Vernon Adkins, 45, of McKee on Monday while executing an arrest warrant stemming from a grand jury indictment. The indictment was filed on August 03, 2021 and alleges that on December 03, 2020 Adkins was found to possess methamphetamine. The grand jury subsequently charged Adkins with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense.
In addition, the grand jury indictment alleges that on December 03, 2020 Adkins committed the crime of Assault, 2nd degree when he intentionally caused serious injury to Kimberly Hacker by beating her in the head with a baseball bat. The indictment also charges Adkins with Assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) claiming that he intentionally and wantonly struck Kimberly Hacker in the side of the hand with a metal container causing physical injury.
The indictment alleges that with those acts Adkins became a “persistent felony offender”, 1st degree. By the commission of the crimes set forth in the indictment combined with the previous records wherein Adkins, 1) being more than 18 years of age, was convicted in Jackson Circuit Court (Action #17-CR-00057) for one count of possession of controlled substance and sentenced to six years on September 06, 2017; 2) Jackson Circuit Court (Action #14-CR-00028) for one count of Flagrant Non-Support and sentenced to 3 years on August 05, 2017; Laurel Circuit Court (Action #17-CR-115) on one count of Trafficking in Controlled Substance and sentenced to 12 years on July 24, 2017 and Jackson Circuit Court (Action #09-CR-00089) for Wanton Endangerment and sentenced to 5 years on May 03, 2011.
Adkins is being held in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
