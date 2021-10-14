According to documents provided by the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Sheriff Paul Hays received a call on the morning of October 08th, 2021 alleging vandalism/criminal mischief at a residence on Parrett Road. When Sheriff Hays arrived at the scene, he observed a red Chrysler that had the windshield busted, a cut on the hood that appeared to have been caused by a hatchet, the rear window smashed, a headlight damaged and other scratches on the vehicle that were manmade. The victim told Sheriff Hays that they thought Dustin Adkins, 26, of McKee, KY was responsible. However, they offered no supportive evidence.
The uniform citation states that, “A neighborhood search for information revealed that Adkins had been walking through the neighborhood in the early morning hours appearing to be very high on some type of substance.”
Sheriff Hays received another call that Adkins was walking around a nearby church. Upon arrival at the church, Sheriff Hays reported that Adkins walked up to him without incident. Adkins confessed to Sheriff that he was the individual that had damaged the car before any discussion of arrest. In his citation Sheriff Hays reported that Adkins stated that, “a drone inside that vehicle had been terrorizing him for days.” He said he was sorry for the damage he did to the vehicle and for upsetting the victim. Sheriff Hays estimated the damage to be in excess of $1,000. Adkins offered no resistance and was very polite. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
Adkins appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey Lewis for arraignment on Monday where he entered a plea of “not guilty”. The court ordered Adkins to have no contact with the victim. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 18, 2021. Adkins has been released on his own recognizance while awaiting his next court appearance.
