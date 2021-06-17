Kentucky’s chemical weapons destruction facility has eliminated its stockpile of projectiles containing VX nerve agent. The Blue Grass Chemical Agent plant destroyed the last projectiles on May 28, the facility said in a statement last week. Plant workers dismantled the weapons and mixed the nerve agents with chemicals and water, turning it into a neutral solution.
The plant at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Madison County began disposing of its 523 tons of decades-old chemical weapons in 2019. The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant (BGCAPP) team destroyed the last of the 155mm projectiles containing VX nerve agent on May 28th, 2021.
“This marks not only the completion of the second of five destruction campaigns in Kentucky, but also the destruction of all projectiles containing nerve agent in the U.S. chemical weapons stockpile,” said Dr. Candace Coyle, site project manager.
“The VX projectile campaign marks the second time our team has safely completed a munitions destruction campaign during a pandemic,” said Ron Hink, Bechtel Parsons Blue Grass (BPBG) project manager. “Our experience in safely destroying projectiles puts us on the right path forward to begin safely destroying rockets containing nerve agent later this summer.”
Teams will now focus on destroying mustard-filled projectiles and preparing to eliminate nerve agent-filled rockets, officials said. The stockpile sites in Colorado and Kentucky account for the last 10% of what was originally a national stockpile of more than 30,000 tons of chemical weapons. The U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity destroyed the initial 90%, which was stored at seven other sites across the U.S. and on Johnston Atoll in the Pacific. Chemical weapons destruction in Colorado began in 2015. Both sites are on target to complete destruction of chemical weapons by Dec. 31, 2023.
Regarding the total elimination of the projectiles containing VX nerve agent, Col. Steve Dorris, BGAD commander, called the achievement a valuable milestone. “For the first time since the early days of our involvement in the Vietnam War, we can all proudly say that chemical weapon nerve agent projectiles now no longer exist, not only in central Kentucky, but in the entire United States,” he said.
Given Jackson County’s proximity to the Blue Grass Army Depot there have been substantial funds and efforts put forward to help maintain a state of “preparedness” in case of emergency. These funds are referred to as “Chemical Emergency Stockpile Preparedness” or “CSEPP” funds. These funds have been instrumental in improving the overall emergency preparedness for Jackson County in every way. Jackson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Strong reported, “They have completed destruction of projectiles containing VX but still have more agent to destroy. When the final destruction is complete it will definitely be a loss to our community. They are thinking within the next 2 or 3 years will be the close out date for the CSEPP Program.”
