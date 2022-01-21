The Jackson County Board of Education was scheduled to hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. During the meeting, Superintendent Smith will ask the board members to approve hiring the selected firm, Integrity Architecture, to serve as project mangers for Re-Roofing Projects at all three elementary schools in the county: Sand Gap Elementary, McKee Elementary and Tyner Elementary. This architecture firm has worked with the board before doing work for the covered walkway outside the Jackson County Middle School. All three elementary schools need roof work. Superintendent Smith said, “While these are called Re-Roof projects, in essence, these will be new roofs. The goal is to have all the paperwork and agreements in place so that the work on these roofs can be accomplished over the summer. Of course, there is always a chance that extenuating circumstances could delay this plan. Superintendent Smith pointed to supply chain issues being a primary concern that might interrupt the planned timeline.
In addition, Superintendent Smith will ask the board members to approve Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 as a “Non-instructional Day” so everyone will have the day off to travel to EKU and cheer on the Lady Generals in the State All “A” Classic Basketball Tournament. Former Superintendent Ralph Hoskins and the previous board members approved this measure in the past. If the Lady Generals win their opening game on Wednesday (Jan 26) they will play again on Friday (Jan 28). This will likely be a Non-Instructional Day as well in order to allow maximum support for the student athletes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.