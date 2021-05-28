Christopher Spurlock, 42, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment this Monday. Spurlock has been charged with allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend and also possessing controlled substances. It all stems from a complaint filed by Natasha Bowles wherein she alleges that Spurlock unlawfully and intentionally or wantonly caused physical injury to her when on May 03, 2021 he hit, bit, and assaulted her. Bowles is described in the complaint warrant as being Spurlock’s ex-girlfriend. Bowles alleges that the assault took place when she went to pick up her belongings upon agreement. According to the complaint Bowles received visible injuries to her face, hand, leg, foot, arm, and chest.
Deputy Ryan Lanigan executed the arrest warrant on May 21, 2021. After Spurlock’s arrest and prior to a search of his person, Deputy Lanigan asked if Spurlock had anything illegal on him. Spurlock advised Deputy Lanigan that he had Xanax and methamphetamine inside a pill container located in his pants pocket. Deputy Lanigan located the pill container and discovered two small bags containing a clear crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine. Also inside the container was two blue round tablets marked C1. These tablets met the description of Clonazepam. In addition, there were two full white pills in the container marked Xanax on one side and the number “2” on the opposite side as well as 3 partial pills of tablets consistent with Xanax.
Spurlock was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with assault, 4th degree in connection with the original; complaint warrant. In addition, Spurlock was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified).
Spurlock entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges at his court appearance on Monday. The court determined that Spurlock should be considered a “danger to self or others” and set a $5,000 cash bond. A pre-trial conference and a preliminary hearing were scheduled for June 02, 2021. Currently, Spurlock remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center while awaiting his next court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.