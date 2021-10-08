Ronald Odell Harrison, 55, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday for arraignment. Harrison has been charged with two counts of assault, 1st degree and resisting arrest. According to the uniform citation and information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged crimes and associated charges stem from the following incident:
On Sunday October 3, 2021, Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs and Deputy Ryan Lanigan responded to a report of an assault on Old Island City Road in Southeastern Jackson County. Dispatch had received a call at approximately 8:00 PM stating that Mr. Ronald Odell Harrison, 55, of McKee, KY used an ax to assault two women at a residence on Old Island City Road.
While en route to the scene of the complaint the caller informed dispatch that one victim had a cut to the back of her head and a stab wound in her abdomen. The caller also stated that a second victim had a cut on her nose and that Harrison had left the residence through a wooded area beside the house.
Upon arrival, Deputy Ryan Lanigan and Deputy Daniel Isaacs located the two victims. Both individuals indicated Ron D Harrison assaulted them. One victim had a significant cut on her nose and the other victim had a puncture wound on her stomach and a cut to the back of her head. Jackson County EMS arrived at the scene and transported both females to St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. One victim received stitches to the back of her head and the second victim was transferred to UK hospital for facial injuries.
The suspect had hidden prior to police arrival. The individual that had called Dispatch met with the deputies and showed them where Harrison had entered the wooded area beside the house. Deputy Isaacs utilized K9 Gina to assist in locating the suspect, who was hidden in a briar thicket lying on his stomach in a creek. Verbal commands from both deputies instructing Harrison to show his hands were ignored. Deputy Lanigan deployed his issued Taser when the accused reached into his pocket as the two officers approached. The accused continued to actively resist, but was handcuffed by the officers after a short struggle. While searching Harrison’s person the deputies found a large carpet knife in his right pocket.
Ron Harrison was taken to Advent Health hospital in Manchester where he was treated and released. He was then lodged in the Jackson County Jail for two counts of First-Degree Assault and Resisting Arrest. A warrant was also served on him from Owen County.
At the arraignment on Monday Harrison entered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 11, 2021. Harrison is being held in custody on a $100,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.