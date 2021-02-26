Teresa Robinson, 53, of McKee, Ky appeared in District Court for a preliminary hearing this week before Judge Allen B. Roberts. Robinson has been charged with burglary, 1st degree as a result of an incident that happened last November 22, 2020.
The complaint warrant issued on November 24, 2020 states that Derrick Lewis alleges that Teresa Robinson knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in his residence and while she was there she was armed with a deadly weapon which she threatened to use upon his person. She allegedly forced her way into mhis residence and pulled a pocket knife on him. She allegedly stuck the knife against Lewis’ stomach in a threatening manner such that Lewis believed she was going to stab him. Lewis stated that Robinson appeared to be manifestly under the influence but knew whose home she was in as she addressed Lewis by his name and also called out for another resident of the house who was not home. Robinson was arrested by Deputy J. Weaver on February 04, 2021 at the Shell Food Mart in McKee, KY
According to KRS 511.020 A person is guilty of burglary in the first degree when, with the intent to commit a crime, he knowingly enters or remains unlawfully in a building, and when in effecting entry or while in the building or in the immediate flight therefrom, he or another participant in the crime:(a) Is armed with explosives or a deadly weapon; or(b) Causes physical injury to any person who is not a participant in the crime; or(c) Uses or threatens the use of a dangerous instrument against any person who is not a participant in the crime.(2) Burglary in the first degree is a Class B felony.
The court concluded that probable cause was found for the charge of burglary, 1st degree and bound the case over to the grand jury. Robinson was recognized to appear before the Jackson County Circuit Court on May 04th, 2021 to answer any indictment that may be forthcoming.
Robinson remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $10,000 cash bond while she awaits her next court appearance.
