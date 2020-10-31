Tommy Vaughn, 41, of Manchester appeared in court this week before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Vaughn was answering to charges that included 2 counts of theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but less than $10,000), 2 counts of criminal mischief, and 2 counts of obscuring the identity of a machine. The charges are related to two separate criminal complaints. The first complaint was regarding the allegations that Vaughn took or exercised control over movable property when he took a coin operated air compressor machine (valued at $1,700) from Corner Quick Mart in Tyner, KY on August 30, 2020. Vaughn allegedly pulled the air compressor from its foundation using his truck (Ford Ranger). The act resulted in a pecuniary loss of $1,000 or more and damages to the air compressor, the foundation, and the electrical wiring of more than $1,000. Vaughn was charged with obscuring the identity of a machine because he allegedly had no registration plate on the Ford Ranger that he used to perpetrate the vandalism and theft.
The second criminal complaint stemmed from an act that occurred the following day (September 01, 2020). Vaughn allegedly used the same vehicle to exercise control over movable property by pulling a coin operated coin/bill change machine (valued at $8,000) from its foundation at the Cove Car Wash in Annville, KY. The machine contained approximately $3,000 in cash belonging to the car wash.
During his court appearance Vaughn waived the preliminary hearing and conceded probable cause. The case was passed to the Grand Jury. Vaughn was ordered back in Circuit Court of December 01, 2020 to answer any indictment. Vaughn was determined by the court to be a “danger to self or others” and is being held in custody under a $5,000 cash bond.
Prior to his arrest a video of the incident at Cove Car Wash was making its rounds on social media. The video showed two men in a truck. In a coordinated effort one of the men appeared to place a chain/rope around a change machine and then use the truck to rip it from the foundations. The machine was then placed in the back of the truck and the two men drove away with the money. Reports of similar crimes were occurring in Clay, Laurel and other counties. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that Tommy E. Vaughn, 41, of Manchester, KY was considered amongst the “Most Wanted” criminals in Laurel County. Vaughn was wanted for an outstanding warrant associated with a complaint of criminal mischief. In addition, Sheriff Root identified Vaughn as a suspect in numerous area burglaries. According to information supplied by Sheriff Root’s office, Vaughn burned his truck while attempting to evade arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.