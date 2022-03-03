Paul Turbyfill, 63, of Annville, KY was in Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House last week for a preliminary hearing. Turbyfill was indicted by a grand jury on July 06, 2020. Detective Rob Morris provided witness testimony.
The indictment (20-CR-49) alleges that “on or about January 30, 2020, in Jackson County” Turbyfill committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, 1st degree by subjecting an individual to sexual contact. The victim was deemed incapable of consent because she was less than 12 years of age.
The grand jury indictment also included a second charge. The indictment alleged that “on or about January 30, 2020, in Jackson County” Turbyfill committed the offense of Rape in the first degree when he raped a female victim that was less than 12 years of age.
According to information provided by the Jackson County Detention Center, Turbyfill was arrested on July 14, 2020 and subsequently released on October 07, 2020 on a $100,000 fully secured or 10% bond.
During the court hearing last week a pre-trial conference was scheduled for May 03, 2022 and a trial date was scheduled for June 08, 2022. Turbyfill remains free on bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.