Almost 1,000 riders pre-registered for the annual Redbud Ride took place last Saturday despite poor weather. The Redbud Ride was established in 2006 and was inspired by the Redbud trees that surround the routes during early spring. The Redbud Ride attracts professionals and amateurs cycling enthusiasts from across the country.
Hosted by London Downtown Inc., the event began at 7:30 a.m. and several bikers came out before the sun came up. “We welcome cyclists from all over America to London, Kentucky,” Director Daniel Carmack reported. “People that are riding routes, everything from 30 plus miles to over 100 miles. It’s an event that brings people together. Multiple routes go through Jackson County and parts of Rockcastle County. It’s going to be a little bit chilly but it’s still going to be a beautiful ride,” he said. “The redbuds are still blooming and starting to bloom, so, should be a good experience for them.”
Some participants said they were joining the ride for the first time. “We see people from all over the country come to London, Kentucky for this event,” Carmack reported. “We’ve already talked to people from Michigan, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, Florida. They’re here today, just for the Redbud Ride.” Bikers said they were anxious to brace the cold weather and early hours for a unique challenge. Carmack said the event is also the first stop for the Kentucky Cycling Challenge.
