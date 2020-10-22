Jeremy Folmar

Jeremy Folmar, 44, of Annville, KY was arrested in Laurel County on drug-related charges

According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Jeremy Folmar, 44 of Roark Rd., Annville, KY early Monday morning (October 19, 2020) at approximately 4:05 AM.

The arrest occurred at a business off US 25 approximately 2 miles north of London after Folmar was found in possession of suspected Methamphetamine and a set of digital scales.

Jeremy Folmar was charged with:

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – Methamphetamine

  • Possession of Drug paraphernalia

  • Public intoxication – Controlled substances

Folmar was lodged at the Laurel County Correctional center.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you