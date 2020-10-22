According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Jeremy Folmar, 44 of Roark Rd., Annville, KY early Monday morning (October 19, 2020) at approximately 4:05 AM.
The arrest occurred at a business off US 25 approximately 2 miles north of London after Folmar was found in possession of suspected Methamphetamine and a set of digital scales.
Jeremy Folmar was charged with:
Trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – Methamphetamine
Possession of Drug paraphernalia
Public intoxication – Controlled substances
Folmar was lodged at the Laurel County Correctional center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.