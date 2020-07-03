In a press release provided by the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post it was stated that they were called just after 1:00 pm Monday, June 29, 2020 in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at the Dollar General Store on Creech Hollow Rd in Jackson County in Tyner, KY.
The initial investigation indicates a man entered the store with a pistol and demanded money. The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store in a White 2005 Kia Sedan, heading north on US 421.
A short time later, the McKee Police Department observed the vehicle on KWY-89 in Jackson County near McKee, KY. The vehicle drove into a ditch and two men ran on foot into a wooded area. Law enforcement officers from the KSP, McKee Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office searched the area, but were unable to locate the men. One of the men was described as a white male with a brown beard, who was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404 or local law enforcement.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris. He was assisted by KSP personnel, McKee Police Department the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
