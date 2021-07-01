An arrest warrant has been issued for Lisa (Melissa) Ann Lakes, 53, of McKee, Ky after she failed to appear in District court on Monday for arraignment (Case #21-F-00069). Lakes was arrested by Deputy Ryan Lanigan on June 04, 2021. The uniform citation provided by the Circuit Court Clerk’s office states that while Deputy Lanigan was on patrol he observed a suspicious vehicle on Chestnut Flat Road. KSP Post 7 advised Deputy Lanigan that the vehicle did not have a current registration plate. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Cassandra Kerby, Deputy Lanigan noted that both she and her passenger (Lakes) were acting “unreasonably nervous”. Deputy Lanigan asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Kerby voluntarily gave verbal permission to search her car. Deputy Lanigan asked both occupants to step out of the vehicle and they consented. Both provided verbal consent to search their persons.
Upon the search of Lakes’ person, Deputy Lanigan located a small bag in her right front shorts pocket. Inside the bag was a white powdery substance consistent with Heroin. According to the citation, Lakes confirmed to Deputy Lanigan that the substance was, in fact, heroin.
Deputy Keith Berry assisted in the search of the vehicle which revealed an orange, round tablet marked AM 415. This pill was located in a zip lock bag inside a purse that Lakes stated belonged to her and was a Suboxone tablet.
Lakes was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was charged with prescription-controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance (Heroin), 1st degree, 1st offense; and possession of a controlled substance.
Lakes was released on her own recognizance while awaiting her arraignment. After she failed to appear in court for arraignment on Monday, a $1,500 cash bond warrant was issued for her arrest.
