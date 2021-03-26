Judge Allen B. Roberts ordered an arrest warrant issued Monday after Keith King, 50, of Tyner, KY failed to appear in District Court on a number of charges including possession of methamphetamine. King was arrested by KSP Trooper Scott Townsley on January 13, 2021. According to the uniform citation, Trooper Townsley first observed a green Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 sitting in a driveway with the doors open and the engine running while he was patrolling KY Hwy 3443. Trooper Townsley continued to the intersection of KY 3443 and Ky 30 to establish a stationary patrol.
Shortly thereafter he observed the Chevrolet Silverado travelling toward his location. Before reaching his stationary patrol the truck turned into a field and did not give a turn signal. The truck drove through the middle of the field and appeared to Trooper Townsley to be an illogical path to take to reach the destination where it finally came to rest (behind a tree line near the house where the vehicle had been seen earlier).
Trooper Townsley noted that King appeared nervous during their conversation and his hands were shaking. He asked King what he was doing and King replied that he was cleaning out a fencerow. However, Townsley noted that King was on property that did not belong to him.
Townsley asked for permission to search King’s person for anything illegal and consent was granted. The search yielded nothing illegal. Townsley then asked for permission to search the vehicle and consent was granted. On the passenger side near the floor of the vehicle, in the duct work that had a loose panel, a white plastic container was located. Inside the container were two clear plastic bags. Townsley also states that he located another small plastic bag tied in a knot. Inside the bag Townsley observed a crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Inside the same bag Townsley located two oblong yellow pills which appeared to be hydrocodone.
King was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; and failure to/or improper signal.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for these charges this Monday but King failed to appear in court. Judge Roberts ordered an arrest warrant with a $5,000 cash bond for King.
