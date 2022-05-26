Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert Wednesday warning Kentuckians of scams related to the nationwide shortage of infant formula.
“Scammers often attempt to take advantage of those in stressful situations, and right now that can include Kentuckians who are desperately trying to find formula for their babies," Cameron said in a news release. "We encourage parents to report suspected baby formula scams to our office immediately at ag.ky.gov/scams.”
The release notes that baby-formula scammers may use ploys similar to those used by online-purchase scammers who pose as legitimate sellers and claim to have scarce products. Often, these items are sold at prices that are too high or too good to be true.
"The items are often sold on social media platforms, independent websites, or online vendors like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist," the release says. "Sellers often require upfront payment for the product or shipping. Payment is usually required through gift cards or online payment platforms. Consumers who are victims of these scams never receive the promised product."
To avoid such scams, Cameron's office offers these tips:
Purchase baby formula from known, reputable sources and, when possible, use a credit card to make the purchase.
Avoid paying for infant formula up front, if purchasing from an unknown source.
Be suspicious of sources advertising infant formula at prices that are too good to be true. If it seems too good to be true, it is likely a scam.
To report baby formula or other scams, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257, or complete the online scam complaint form at ag.ky.gov/scams.
