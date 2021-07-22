Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, Doris Ward, announced that August 20th, 2021 will be the last date to obtain a driver’s license in the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. Beginning August 23rd, citizens will need to go to a regional office. Citizens may also renew online at drive.ky.gov if there is no name or address change and they have a standard license.
Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk Doris Ward reported, “The Transportation Cabinet is gradually phasing drivers licensing out of all Circuit Clerk offices. There are currently 30 some counties that have been transferred over with some of the latest counties being Owsley, Lee, Rockcastle. We have not received any notification yet as to when Jackson County will be changed over. All 120 counties will be transferred over by June 2022. After a county is phased out/transferred then citizens will have to go online or to a regional office to apply or renew their license.
Online license renewal is among the new modern conveniences and options available to Kentuckians as a result of the phased transfer of licensing services to KYTC regional offices from local Offices of the Circuit Court Clerks.
The online renewal option is for holders of standard-issue or REAL ID licenses whose credentials will expire within six months – or have been expired for less than a year- and want to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID). The applicant’s name and address must be the same as what is listed on their current credential.
Online renewal is also available at https://dlrenewal.ky.gov
The online renewal option does not apply to:
- Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards).
- Kentuckians upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID.
- Kentuckians upgrading from four-year to eight-year expiration.
- Those needing a license with changed name or address.
- Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).
There is a Regional Office located in Madison County in Richmond, KY. Kentucky State Police announced that effective Tuesday, June 29, 2021, all Madison County driver license written testing will be provided at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Driver Licensing Regional Office located at 830 Eastern Bypass, Suite A12, Richmond, KY 40475. The office is located inside the Richmond Mall. The phone number is (859) 575-6398. Road testing will continue to be administered from the Court Annex parking lot.
The transition of licensing services by KYTC was mandated with passage of House Bill 453 during the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly. KSP will continue to administer all permit and license testing for the state.
“In transitioning to this model we have the opportunity to offer better services and greater volume,” said KSP’s Commander of Driver Testing, Captain Marshall Johnson. “The availability of appointments will increase based upon the regionalization of testing services. KSP is working with KYTC and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks to open the remaining regional offices statewide by June 30, 2022.”
Each location will offer testing services Monday through Friday by appointment only. Applicants that require testing by KSP for a permit, driver license or commercial driver license may make an appointment online by visiting KSP’s website and locating the schedule associated with their county of residence.
Prior to the appointment, new drivers should prepare for the exam by accessing the only approved Kentucky driver’s manual online or by viewing it through the official KSP mobile app, ‘kspolice’. All driver testing materials can be viewed and printed free of charge.
Upon completion and passage of a permit, driver or commercial driver licenses, applicants will need to make an appointment at one of the KYTC regional locations to obtain their official state driving identification.
