Jackson County Sheriff Paul Hays oversees an office with four (4) deputies (Officer Daniel Isaacs, Officer Keith Berry, Officer JR Weaver, and Officer Bobby Edwards). Sheriff Hays works closely with City of McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore and the elected Constables in the county (Constable Johnny Peters, Constable Steve Gill, and Constable Billy Abner). They all have a great working relationship with the Kentucky State Police. Several Jackson County natives have joined the ranks of the KSP, as well, including Detective Ethan Lakes, Detective Rob Morris, Trooper Scott Townsley, Trooper Nick Brumback, Trooper Brandon Scalf, Trooper Tanner Johnson, Trooper Bryan Judd, and Sgt. Starlin Hacker, not to mention the long list of Jackson County natives that preceded those currently working with KSP. Sheriff Hays started his 40+ years of law enforcement experience working with the KSP and has a great deal of respect for their agency and what they do to help. Hays has served at the Harlan Post, the Richmond Post, Elizabethtown, and London Post. Hays trained at the FBI Academy and served as Commander for both the Richmond and London KSP Post. Sheriff Hays worked with Operation UNITE after he retired from the KSP and before he ran for Jackson County Sheriff. “A great majority of crimes can be traced back to the impact of drugs,” Hays said. He championed alternative ways to deal with drug addiction besides simply locking addicts up in jail. He is a big advocate for our local drug court where those with drug problems are given incentives to get their lives back on track.
It is no secret that in many regions of the country this is a tough time to be a police officer. Public sentiment is often influenced by media coverage documenting individual circumstances. Conventional news outlets and social media often show images or videos of police acts of misconduct. While it is important to document these abuses of power, in reality, these instances are committed by a very small percentage of police officers. Even when true and not misleading, depictions of police misconduct do not reflect the overwhelming percentage of police officers who are ethical, honest, and law abiding. Sheriff Hays describes his job as a law enforcement officer as being a job of “service” to his community. That includes everyone in the community. “All our citizens deserve to be treated with respect and dignity and fairly,” Sheriff Hays said. “My deputies know that I will dedicate myself to their safety and that I have their back as long as they are following that philosophy. I am lucky to have such good people working for me. I know they believe the same way.”
City of McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore said, “I consider myself very lucky to have been able to spend the last 9 years serving the citizens of McKee, and all of Jackson County. In my nearly 23 years as a certified law enforcement officer, I can say that this community is one of the best I have ever worked in. While it isn't always perfect here, I haven't seen anywhere else that comes together quite like the people in this community.”
Considering the national news, there is no denying that some in uniform should not be on a police force and should certainly be held accountable for their actions if they violate the law or department policies. However, the entire profession should not be judged by the actions of a very few, which is stereotyping and an over-generalization. The same criticisms have been leveled at other groups in the past. The same statements could be made regarding race, gender, nationality, family name, or religious affiliation. Over generalizations, stereotyping, and/or profiling almost always represents such a blunt instrument approach that the results are often more harmful than good. An evening talking with Sheriff Hays would dispel any attitudes about not being able to trust a police officer.
Recent negative sentiments toward law enforcement, calls to defund the police, and hostility toward law enforcement have taken a toll on police morale. In addition to the toll that police misconceptions are having on policing, it is an inherently dangerous job and negative sentiment only increases danger. Sheriff Hays stated that one of the worst parts of being a law enforcement officer is to see co-workers lose their lives in the line of duty. In the past 10 years, 1,627 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line-of-duty, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Sheriff Hays specifically mentioned the unsolved case of KSP Trooper Johnny Edrington. Nearly three decades after his death, the case involving Kentucky State Police Trooper Johnny Edrington remains as one of the most talked about cases in Laurel County's history. Edrington's body was discovered lying in a ditch on an isolated stretch of road approximately seven miles west of London on Ky. 1956 near the Laurel-Pulaski County line just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 20, 1988. He had a single gunshot wound to the head - inflicted by his own service weapon. Edrington's vehicle was pulled off the side of the roadway with the emergency lights flashing, according to the case history. At the time of his death, 34-year-old Edrington, a native of Campbellsville, Ky., was a three-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police and was assigned to the London Post 11.
Part of the current general misconception about the police is due to the fact that most law-abiding citizens never interact with a police officer. As a result, most citizens are left to form their opinion of law enforcement based on media narratives or current sentiments prompted by recent protests and riots around the nation. Sheriff Hays does his best to present himself, his deputies and law enforcement personnel in the best possible way. “This is a “service” job,” Hays said. One of the most enjoyable parts of the job is when he gets to load his cruiser up with toys and deliver them to kids at Christmas. This not only makes our community stronger by addressing the needs of our youth, it also allows the parents, children, and community a chance to see the true nature of law enforcement personnel. Most take the job because they care about their community. “I have a spot in my heart for children and for our elderly,” Sheriff Hays said. “These groups are more dependent on those around them and I hold them in a special place.”
Considering the general misconception toward the police that does not accurately represent the vast majority of ethical officers, their low morale, and the dangers officers face, there may never have been a more important time for law-abiding citizens to show their support for law enforcement.
There are several things citizens can do in this regard. One step is to post or share a positive story about law enforcement on social media. This is helpful because it shows law enforcement in a positive light and displays some of the good work officers do on a daily basis.
For example, one anecdote that Sheriff Hays shared involved a young student at the local high school. The student was struggling with personal issues in their life and was very depressed and even suicidal. Deputy Keith Berry works as a school resource officer and noticed that the student was struggling. He offered a listening ear and provided kind, positive encouragement. The student credits Officer Berry for the choice not to commit suicide and, therefore, saving their life. The sense of fulfillment in Sheriff Hays’ eyes as he recalled this story was a sure sign of how much this kind of impact means to him as a law enforcement officer. It wasn’t “solving a big murder case, or busting a big drug dealer, it was one of his deputies saving the life of a struggling adolescent simply by being present and aware of the situation and offering a listening ear to hear and a supporting shoulder upon which to lean. “Law enforcement is a “service” job!”
The few that are the “bad” cops lose sight of this. The fact is: police officers do not want corrupt cops working with them any more than the public does. Imagine the impact of citizens organizing an event or a rally in support of the honest and ethical police officers that serve their community! I am confident that any police department in the nation would be appreciative and would probably join with the community to support ethical policing. To that extent, several local citizens of Jackson County are going to follow the examples of others in the region and have a “Back the Blue” march showing their support for honest and ethical law enforcement officers. The details of this parade are still being worked out.
However, the most effective way to show support for law enforcement may be simply to thank them when you see them on the street. Opening a dialogue with a police officer who is not on a call is one of the most effective ways for the public to gain a better understanding of the person behind the badge and to have an honest chat about what is occurring in the community or in local policing. Sheriff Hays said that nothing means more to him than words of encouragement coming from those in the community wherein he has dedicated his life of service. The truth of the matter is that the residents of Jackson County are incredibly lucky to have such outstanding, ethical law enforcement officers (in all the agencies and offices) working every day to make our community a safer place to live. The next time you see an officer take a moment and say “thank you”.
