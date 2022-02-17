Darryl Jones, 56, of Berea, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment on drug related charges. According to the uniform citation filed with the Circuit Court Clerk, Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs was conducting a business check at Fill-Ups Gas and Grocery on Sunday (Feb 13, 2022) he observed Mr. Jones standing in the store with both eyes closed, swaying slightly back and forth. The citation states that Deputy Isaacs observed Jones for approximately 2 minutes before inquiring if he was okay. Jones informed Deputy Isaacs that he was fine and did not have any health-related issues.
Jones was unable to perform the Standard Field Sobriety Test of his eyes. After placing Jones under arrest for public intoxication, Deputy Isaacs discovered a small baggy containing what appeared to be Heroin in the watch pocket of his pants. Jones told Deputy Isaacs that he had no idea what the powder-like substance was that was found in his watch pocket.
Jones was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and 1st degree possession of a controlled substance/Heroin, 1st offense.
Jones entered a plea of “not guilty” before Judge Bailey-Lewis on Monday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for February 28, 2022. Jones was released on a $5,000 surety bond while he awaits his next court appearance.
