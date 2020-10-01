Drivers should be aware that we are at the start of fall deer-vehicle collision season. In a recent ranking, Kentucky was 15th in the nation for crashes involving deer.
The movement of deer along Kentucky highways increases in October, as shorter days and cooler evenings serve to kick off the fall deer mating season. Increased field activity by farmers as they harvest crops may also contribute to putting deer on the move and make them more likely to come into the path of passing vehicles.
Crashes involving deer are more than an annoyance. In addition to causing damage to vehicles, deer contribute to more than 100 injury crashes and are blamed for about three highway fatalities in Kentucky each year. Annually, deer are blamed for about 200 traffic fatalities nationwide.
There was a prime example of the dangers of deer crossing the road last week. Deputy JR Weaver was dispatched to a one vehicle accident on KY Highway 587 around 7:38 PM on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Weaver spoke with the driver, Jessica Lanham, 33 of London, KY. Lanham was driving a blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. She was travelling north on Hwy 587 and stated that a deer ran across the road in front of the vehicle. Lanham said she swerved to the left side of the road to avoid hitting the deer. Unfortunately, the vehicle left the road on the left hand side and struck a tributary to Jacks Branch. Lanham did not report any injuries; however, the passenger in the car, Dennis Burkhart, 34, of Manchester, KY reported a serious neck injury and was transported by Jackson County EMS to a landing zone at the Jackson County Middle School. Burkhart was flown to St. Joseph London, KY by Air Evac to receive additional medical attention.
“Driving during twilight hours can be especially hazardous this time of year,” said Kyle Poat, chief engineer at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “Deer are more likely to be on the move around sunrise and sunset, the time of day when they can easily be missed moving among the shadows.”
In 2018, 3,086 deer-vehicle collisions were reported across Kentucky, a slight drop from the more than 3,200 reported to police agencies in 2017.
“October, November, and December account for about half of the deer-car collisions,” said Poat. “We’re urging drivers to use extra caution on the roadway through the end of the year.”
Kentucky Transportation officials offer several driving tips to help improve safety:
• Slow down immediately when you spot a deer crossing the roadway ahead, as deer tend to travel in groups.
• Don’t swerve to avoid a deer. Swerving can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object.
• In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped.
• Drivers are asked to report all deer-vehicle collisions to police so locations and crash numbers can be recorded and monitored. Traffic engineers use crash data to aid in the placement of deer crossing warning signs and other safety measures.
• Always wear a safety belt.
• Keep headlights on bright unless other vehicles are approaching.
• Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk when deer prefer to be active.
