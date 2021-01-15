2299ca37-41eb-49dc-bdbe-1d35edea23bc.jpeg

Law enforcement responded to the site of a single car accident at the top of Pigeon Roost hill on US Hwy 421 just outside McKee, KY

Court documents and information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office show that on January 08, 2021 Deputy Zachary Bryant was dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle accident along US Hwy 421 near the top of Pigeon Roost hill just outside McKee, KY. Upon his arrival he discovered Crystal Bowles, 41, of McKee, KY sitting in the driver’s seat of her 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse. The car had been driven off the road and had come to rest precariously on a bank above Hwy 421.

0a0e0ee4-249a-4891-98d7-73bd4464b2a5.jpeg

The 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse being driven by Crystal Bowles, 41, of McKee, KY came to rest in a precarious location on top of a bank just above US Hwy 421

After investigation Deputy Bryant determined that Bowles was under the influence of drugs/alcohol. Bowles was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alc/subs (189A.010(1E), 1st offense.

Crystal Bowles

Bowles appeared in court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for arraignment on the charge where she entered a plea of “not guilty”. The court scheduled a pre-trial conference for January 25, 2021. Bowles remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $1,500 cash bond while awaiting her next court appearance.

