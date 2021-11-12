Documents supplied by the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office indicates that on Monday Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs received a complaint around 9:00 PM that individuals were walking around a property located on McCammon Ridge Road with flashlights. Upon arrival at the scene Deputy Isaacs discovered Kaylon Brewer, 28, of Salvisa, KY sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2007 GMC Sierra 4X4 extended cab.
Deputy Isaacs discovered that Brewer had an active arrest warrant out of Washington County that was verified by dispatch. After executing the arrest warrant and placing Brewer under arrest, Deputy Isaacs noticed what appeared to be half of a marijuana cigarette sitting in plain view on top of the center console of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle Deputy Isaacs discovered a black sunglass case also on the center console. Inside the case was a glass pipe that had a heavy residue inside. Inside a black sleeve in the pipe was a clear baggy that contained a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. Brewer was the only person in or around the vehicle while Deputy Isaacs was inspecting the area. Brewer told Deputy Isaacs that the methamphetamine did not belong to him.
Brewer was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was detained pursuant to the arrest warrant and also charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. Brewer is being held without bond while he awaits his next court appearance in Jackson County as well as the transfer of his case to Washington County to address the active arrest warrant originating there.
