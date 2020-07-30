Kaleb Brown.jpg

Kaleb Brown

When Sheriff Hays and Deputy Isaacs arrived at the scene on Mildred Road on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 responding to shots being fired and a possible home invasion complaint they were unable to get to the residence of Andy Riggs because neighbors had attempted to help by parking a minivan (owned by John and Belva Weaver) across a bridge leading to the house to keep the robbers from escaping the scene. Deputy Isaacs went to the next door residence and made contact with Kaleb Brown. Sheriff Hays notified Deputy Isaacs that Brown may have an active warrant for his arrest. Deputy Issacs confirmed the status of the active warrant and attempted to place Brown under arrest. Brown pulled away from Deputy Isaacs and entered the minivan parked on the bridge. Brown was able to start the vehicle and Deputy Isaacs deployed his taser striking Brown in the left side. McKee City Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore was on the scene at this time and he also deployed his taser striking Brown in the left arm. Both taser deployments proved ineffective and Brown was able to attempt his escape. He started driving away in the van pulling Deputy Isaacs along beside the van for a short distance before he was able to break free. Deputy Isaacs was yelling to Officer Sizemore to get back so he was able to avoid being struck by the van. Deputy Isaacs returned immediately to his patrol car where he activated the emergency equipment. KSP Post 11 Trooper G. Reed and Deputy Isaacs pursued Brown as he attempted to escape in the vehicle he just stole across Mildred Road to Hwy 290, the south on Hwy 290 and onto Hwy 2003. Just as they turned onto Hwy 2003 the van became disabled and Brown was taken into custody without further incident. Brown was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with assault, 3rd degree – Police Officer, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment, 1st degree )police officer) and theft by unlawful taking or disp auto - $500 or more but less than $10,000. Brown is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.  

