When Sheriff Hays and Deputy Isaacs arrived at the scene on Mildred Road on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 responding to shots being fired and a possible home invasion complaint they were unable to get to the residence of Andy Riggs because neighbors had attempted to help by parking a minivan (owned by John and Belva Weaver) across a bridge leading to the house to keep the robbers from escaping the scene. Deputy Isaacs went to the next door residence and made contact with Kaleb Brown. Sheriff Hays notified Deputy Isaacs that Brown may have an active warrant for his arrest. Deputy Issacs confirmed the status of the active warrant and attempted to place Brown under arrest. Brown pulled away from Deputy Isaacs and entered the minivan parked on the bridge. Brown was able to start the vehicle and Deputy Isaacs deployed his taser striking Brown in the left side. McKee City Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore was on the scene at this time and he also deployed his taser striking Brown in the left arm. Both taser deployments proved ineffective and Brown was able to attempt his escape. He started driving away in the van pulling Deputy Isaacs along beside the van for a short distance before he was able to break free. Deputy Isaacs was yelling to Officer Sizemore to get back so he was able to avoid being struck by the van. Deputy Isaacs returned immediately to his patrol car where he activated the emergency equipment. KSP Post 11 Trooper G. Reed and Deputy Isaacs pursued Brown as he attempted to escape in the vehicle he just stole across Mildred Road to Hwy 290, the south on Hwy 290 and onto Hwy 2003. Just as they turned onto Hwy 2003 the van became disabled and Brown was taken into custody without further incident. Brown was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with assault, 3rd degree – Police Officer, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment, 1st degree )police officer) and theft by unlawful taking or disp auto - $500 or more but less than $10,000. Brown is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Brown Arrested During Chaos on Mildred Road
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- ARH announces no regular visitation at hospitals in wake of COVID-19 increase
- Bell County up to 258 COVID cases
- Drive Through Health Department Testing Ended Tuesday
- Governor Beshear Vows to Get ‘Tougher’ on Covid-19
- Governor Beshear Vows to Get ‘Tougher’ on Covid-19
- With virus still active, Kentucky has 619 new cases, 5 deaths reported
- Cumberland Valley District Health Department Reports 5th COVID-19 Related Death in Clay County
- Covid-19 Update for Lee County - July 21, 2020
- Covid Update for Owsley County - July 21, 2020
- No COVID cases in Bell Co. Jail
Latest News
- So Many Bad Things in Such a Short Time
- Health Department Reports One New COVID-19 Case and One Hospitalized in Jackson County Today
- Brown Arrested During Chaos on Mildred Road
- Holtz Arrested on Drug Charges
- Kidnapping and Robbery on Mildred Road – All Suspects Apprehended
- Audit of Jackson County Fiscal Court for FY 2018-2019
- Judge’s Report for July 29, 2020
- Kentucky COVID-19 Numbers Still High but May be Stabilizing
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing Teen Alert! Jackson County
- Kidnapping and Robbery on Mildred Road – One Suspect Still On the Loose
- Murder Scene Leaves Veteran Law Enforcement Officials Shaken
- UPDATE: Fugitive Home Invasion Suspect Has Been Arrested!!
- Man Hunt underway in the Tyner Community
- KY Fish and Wildlife Investigating Drowning Death of Local Woman
- Preliminary Findings in KSP Death Investigation Indicate No Foul Play Involved
- Remembering: We are Better Because They Existed
- BOIL WATER ADVISORY
- Jackson County Man Arrested in Laurel County with 2 lbs of Methamphetamine
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.